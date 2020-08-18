VIDEO: The Gooms Share 'Ska Ska Blah Blah' Music Video

'Ska Ska Blah Blah' is from the From the upcoming album LAUGH.

Los Angeles-based indie rock quartet, The Gooms are sharing their latest video for their song, "Ska Ska Blah Blah" with a special appearance by lead guitarist, Nicole Rae's fierce grandmother aka Grandma Goom. The main instrumental parts for "Ska Ska Blah Blah" were recorded live at EMP Studios along with the 12-tracks from their debut album, Laugh. due Sept. 4. [Pre-save].

Watch below!

"'Ska Ska Blah Blah' is about an unwillingness to recognize change and an attempt to escape reality." say The Gooms. "The quick and driving pace of the song is meant to resemble the feeling of being chased by an unknown force, slowly creeping closer with each passing moment until it ultimately swallows you whole. Sometimes titles are nonsense."



1. God's Target

2. T.M.P.

3. One With Everything

4. LA, Cowboy

5. Ska Ska Blah Blah

6. I'm Judy Garland

7. Free Sweaters? Fantastic!

8. Bones to Dust

9. Elvis Pelvis

10. This Can't Be Nothing

11. Unoriginal Boy

12. Part II

The Gooms are lead singer/guitarist Chase Buttons, lead guitarist/singer Nicole Rae, bassist Ryan Meagher, and drummer Shane Lawrence. The group combines their love of punk, pop, surf, and jazz to create a dynamic, feel-good sound with catchy hooks that will lift you off your feet. Since they released their debut EP With an M in October 2018, The Gooms have established themselves in the LA music scene, selling out a month-long residency at The Satellite and turning heads with their performances at local music festivals such as Echo Park Rising and Kaaboo in San Diego. Their music has been featured on KCRW's 'Morning Becomes Eclectic' and 'The Chris Douridas Show.'



With the upcoming release of their album Laugh., The Gooms are here to prove that they aren't your typical LA indie rock outfit. The 12-track album is a collection of upbeat songs with dark undertones of mingling comic and tragic elements including various emotional dissonances that animate the band's exploration of relationships, love and limitations. Their latest song, "Ska Ska Blah Blah" follows the already released tracks "God's Target," "Free Sweaters? Fantastic!" and "I'm Judy Garland." The period at the end of Laugh. underscores the fact that the album is a directive-to laugh in the face of sadness, even if you don't feel like it. The band shares, "we intended to showcase our goofiness, silliness, and the ability to find humor in dark places when dealing with dark subject matters"

The Gooms excel at mixing humor and absurdity with both their personalities and serious musical prowess. They won't apologize for stirring a ruckus in your ear canals, but they will give you a hug.

