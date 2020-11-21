VIDEO: The Go-Go's Release 'Club Zero' Ahead of Upcoming Documentary

The Go-Go's have released a new video for their song "Club Zero."

Get the song now at http://thegogos.lnk.to/clubzero.

The song will be featured in the Award-winning documentary, The Go-Go's, coming February 5, 2021 on DVD/BR & Digital.

Pre-order on DVD/BR Now: http://thegogos.lnk.to/documentaryYD

As the first multi-platinum-selling, all-female band to play their own instruments, write their own songs and soar to No. 1 on the album charts, the Go-Go's are the most successful female rock band of all time.

Underpinned by candid testimonies from The Go-Go's past and present, this documentary chronicles the meteoric rise to fame of a band born of the LA punk scene that not only captured but created a zeitgeist.

