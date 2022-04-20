VIDEO: The Blinders Release 'Fight for It' Video & Announce Live Shows

The Blinders have released the video for their new single 'Fight For It', taken from the forthcoming EP Electric Kool-Aid (Part 2) out digitally on May 13th.

The Electric Kool-Aid (Part 2) EP is the companion to the Part 1 EP released earlier this year. The Blinders have now announced both EPs will come together to form a vinyl release out on June 17th. Electric Kool-Aid: Parts 1 & 2 available to pre-order here.

To celebrate the release the band have announced a run of intimate shows for June 2022, performing at Trades Club, Hebden Bridge (June 17th), Liverpool Arts Club (June 18th) and Bootleg Social, Blackpool (June 19th). Tickets are on sale now here.

The 'Fight For It' video captures the incendiary live performances of The Blinders, filmed on their recent tour with The Cribs and at their sold out headline show at The Social, London last month. The song has proved a fan favourite live and has also been going down a storm at radio with huge support at BBC 6Music where Steve Lamacq is a particularly big fan of the band at the station.

Electric Kool-Aid features previously released singles including 'Hate To See You Tortured' and 'City We Call Love', both also received huge radio support from 6Music (Steve Lamacq, Chris Hawkins) and Radio 1 (Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo).

Electric Kool-Aid is the band's first release as a newly formed five piece and with it they bring a wider-reaching sound then found on their previously acclaimed album Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath in 2020.

On Electric Kool-Aid The Blinders get darker then ever before, the songs are fiery yet emotive, delivering a psychedelic indie-rock infusion playing like a cross between IDLES, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Arctic Monkeys.

In addition to the band's headline shows The Blinders have been announced for festivals including Reading & Leeds, Get Together, Live At Leeds In The Park and Your City Festival. Full tour dates are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

THE BLINDERS LIVE DATES

JUNE 2022 HEADLINE SHOWS

17th - Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

18th - Arts Club, Liverpool

19th - Bootleg Social, Blackpool



FESTIVALS

May 1st - Get Together, Sheffield

June 3rd - Your City Festival, Stoke On Trent

June 4th - Live At Leeds In The Park, Temple Newsam Leeds

August 26th - Leeds Festival, Leeds

August 28th - Reading Festival, Reading