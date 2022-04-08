VIDEO: Tay Money Releases New Visual For Latest Anthem 'Fake Love'

Rising Texas Rap Star Tay Money releases her latest female-driven anthem with new record "Fake Love" (Rebel / Geffen Records).

From last year's viral hit "The Assignment" to her most recent track "Hello" with Saucy Santana, Tay has become well known in the rap world for her high-energy, bouncy tracks centering on themes of female empowerment and self-expression. "Fake Love" is the latest soon-to-be hit in which the hitmaker's infectious energy is palpable in every verse.

Just last year, Tay Money broke the internet with her now iconic track, "The Assignment" which she released last Fall followed by a cinematic video which the Texas-based star has since gained notoriety for. The track was released in September but went viral from a tease on Tikok even before its official release. Now, the sound has peaked this week at #2 on Instagram reels and #3 on Tikok US, averaging 20K TikTok creates per day and just under 800K to date.

As of yesterday, Tay has officially begun her 12-stop tour which ends in her home state of Texas at the Parish theater, in Austin. Tickets are on sale now here. Full dates below.

Watch the visual here:

Tay Money Spring Tour Dates

April 8th Red Flag St. Louis, MO

April 10th Subterranean Chicago, IL

April 13th Knitting Factory Brooklyn, NY

April 15th Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC

April 17th Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA

April 20th Music Farm Charleston, SC

April 21st Ghost Train Brewing Co. Birmingham, AL

April 22nd Growlers Memphis, TN

April 24th Republic New Orleans New Orleans, LA

April 25th Warehouse Live Houston, TX

April 30th The Echo Lounge Dallas, TX

May 1st The Parish Austin, TX