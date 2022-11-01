VIDEO: Taco Bell Taps Turnstile for New Nacho Fries Ad

Taco Bell has tapped acclaimed hardcore outfit Turnstile to soundtrack the new Nacho Fries commercial, which debuted this week. The propulsive "Holiday" drives the spot, which focuses on a group of friends putting their love of Nacho Fries above all else.

Taco Bell has a long-standing relationship with the band, having selected them for the Feed The Beat class of 2015 and cultivating the relationship over the last seven years. Turnstile is now one of the biggest hardcore and punk acts on the scene and will be joining Blink 182 next year on their national reunion tour!

"Music has long been a part of the Taco Bell DNA. Highlighting bands like Turnstile is a great representation of our Feed the Beat program that helps support and amplify culture's leading artists," says Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell's Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing. "Not only does Turnstile kick-off the return of Nacho Fries, they represent the bright future for what we envision will be bigger platforms and even more opportunities for Feed the Beat artists and alumni in 2023."

Why would Taco Bell put a hardcore band in a commercial? Quietly, Taco Bell has been supporting artists of all genres for the past 16 years via the Feed The Beat program.

Jon Landman, Managing Partner / CEO of Taco Bell's Music Agency, The Syndicate says, "Supporting artists of all genres has been of the utmost importance to Taco Bell through the Feed The Beat program since its inception. We're so excited to highlight an artist like Turnstile who is creating such a unique sonic landscape. When you hear the riff in 'Holiday' it immediately grabs your attention."

The Nacho Fries spot was previewed on Taco Bell's TikTok earlier in the month and had fans applauding the collaboration across social media. Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for more "TLC" between Turnstile and Taco Bell.

Watch the new music video here: