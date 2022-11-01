VIDEO: Taco Bell Taps Turnstile for New Nacho Fries Ad
The new Taco Bell ad debuted this week.
Taco Bell has tapped acclaimed hardcore outfit Turnstile to soundtrack the new Nacho Fries commercial, which debuted this week. The propulsive "Holiday" drives the spot, which focuses on a group of friends putting their love of Nacho Fries above all else.
Taco Bell has a long-standing relationship with the band, having selected them for the Feed The Beat class of 2015 and cultivating the relationship over the last seven years. Turnstile is now one of the biggest hardcore and punk acts on the scene and will be joining Blink 182 next year on their national reunion tour!
"Music has long been a part of the Taco Bell DNA. Highlighting bands like Turnstile is a great representation of our Feed the Beat program that helps support and amplify culture's leading artists," says Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell's Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing. "Not only does Turnstile kick-off the return of Nacho Fries, they represent the bright future for what we envision will be bigger platforms and even more opportunities for Feed the Beat artists and alumni in 2023."
Why would Taco Bell put a hardcore band in a commercial? Quietly, Taco Bell has been supporting artists of all genres for the past 16 years via the Feed The Beat program.
Jon Landman, Managing Partner / CEO of Taco Bell's Music Agency, The Syndicate says, "Supporting artists of all genres has been of the utmost importance to Taco Bell through the Feed The Beat program since its inception. We're so excited to highlight an artist like Turnstile who is creating such a unique sonic landscape. When you hear the riff in 'Holiday' it immediately grabs your attention."
The Nacho Fries spot was previewed on Taco Bell's TikTok earlier in the month and had fans applauding the collaboration across social media. Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for more "TLC" between Turnstile and Taco Bell.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 31, 2022
Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show “STEVIE RAY VISITED”, featuring Roby Duron, named “Best Blues Guitar Player” by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan.
VIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSED
October 31, 2022
The series will feature Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced
October 31, 2022
The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be Lewis' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber. There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page.
Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'
October 31, 2022
Portrait offers fourteen numbers by Muddy Waters’ eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters’ final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds.
VNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse Festivals
October 31, 2022
VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced that the company has partnered with Kokku, South America’s largest gaming and entertainment co-development firm, to bring a VNUE Festival and multi-stage experience to Roblox. VNUE has retained ICON Capital Group to raise $15MM or more, in order to list onto the NADSAQ Stock Market over the coming months.