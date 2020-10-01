VIDEO: TIPZY Releases Satirical Music Video About Safety During A Pandemic

The video features a beat comprised of coughs, Dr. Fauci cameos, grocery store stand-offs and an other-worldly virus depicted by a hot-glued craft poof ball and straws.

Performing artist, TIPZY, debuts satirical music video, "COVID Dance," that uses humor to comment on the ways we choose to (or not to) stay safe during the pandemic.

The video features a beat comprised of coughs, Dr. Fauci cameos, grocery store stand-offs and an other-worldly virus depicted by a hot-glued craft poof ball and straws. It takes the viewer on a rhythmic ride fueled by rap-style lyrics while showcasing various pandemic reactions and interactions.

"I was inspired to make this video after a supermarket encounter where I tried avoiding another shopper. The guy said to me, 'Hey, we're doing the COVID dance,'" Bailey says.

The hook exemplifies that interaction to a coordinated beat - "Step left, step right, up hands. Step forward, step back and spin. Looking for an escape plan."

"COVID Dance" was written, directed and produced by Zach Bailey, also known by his stage name, TIPZY.

"When building this song, I was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion's, 'Savage,' and its iconic 2020 TikTok challenge plus my forever role models, Andy Samberg and his comedy group, The Lonely Island," Bailey says. "My ultimate goal for this music video is to promote ways we can stay safe this year, and my way happens to be through humor."

Bailey shares that he's been producing "goofy songs" for as long as he can remember when he first started out in his hometown of Overland Park, Kansas.

Watch the full video here:

About TIPZY

Based in Los Angeles, TIPZY is a musical artist with a comedic twist. This character is inherently a mess and combines creative songwriting with pop culture commentaries for an escape from the mundane. TIPZY has performed around the world with his most recent performances at Akbar in Silverlake and the Upright Citizen's Brigade (UCB) Theatre on Sunset Boulevard.

To learn more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/_tipzy_/ and https://www.facebook.com/tipzyrecords

