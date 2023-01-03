Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Straightline Release Video For 'Earth Defenders' Off Latest Album 'Keep Your Cool'

The new album is out now.

Jan. 03, 2023  
VIDEO: Straightline Release Video For 'Earth Defenders' Off Latest Album 'Keep Your Cool'

Munich, Germany's Straightline have dropped a video for "Earth Defenders" off their latest album 'Keep Your Cool.'

After more than 2 years in pandemic hell production, Straightline returned with 'Keep Your Cool,' an album filled with their signature metal-infused thrash skate punk.

Straightline wrote and recorded the album in 2018-19 but waited for the world to re-open before unleashing it alongside several live shows in 2022. 'Keep Your Cool' sees an exciting new chapter opening for the band, who are writing new songs with new members for future releases.

The follow-up to "Vanishing Blues" is available on colored vinyl and CD with thematic merch and a skateboard deck.

Straightline was founded in the late 90s under the name Softcore but renamed themselves after their Demos and before their first record "No Way Out" in 2005. The members changed a couple of times and got their final line-up in 2013. They released 2 more EPs in 2010 ("Change of Seasons") and in 2012 ("Sourcrowd" - an EP consisting of short thrash and crossover songs), released their 2nd full-length "Final Redemption" in 2013, and went on tour in Eastern Europe as well as Ukraine & Russia.

After their EP "Alteration of the Rules" in 2014, they toured Europe, went on tour in Japan in 2015, and played several festivals, such as Punk Rock Holiday or Mighty Sounds. Later that year they supported Satanic Surfers on their whole Latin American tour.

Their record "Vanishing Values" was released in 2017 via Bird Attack Records in the US, Canada, and Europe and they toured Japan again as well as played festivals such as Jera on Air or Quimera Fest in Spain.

In 2018, the band toured Australia and Canada for the first time incl. festivals such as Music for Cancer, and supported Ten Foot Pole & Big Wig on several shows of that tour.

They wrote a new record in 2018 and started to record it in early 2019. They had their new album fully recorded but after several problems during the production, they needed to re-record a few things again and change the production team. Everything was ready for 2020 before the real issues began - they had to change their drummer. And, oh yeah-- there was something called COVID-19, so they waited until they found a new drummer again and until it made sense for them to release that record, which means they could tour with it and bring it to the people.

Well, the time is now - with a new drummer from Slovenia and a new album coming out soon they will be heading back to Canada and touring with their good friends Belvedere and Darko. The new record is called "Keep your Cool" and will be released via Lockjaw Records and Thousand Islands Records. Even though the songs are from 2018/2019, they couldn't fit better into these times.

They also didn't sit still during this time and already started to write new songs with the new members and hope to release a follow-up EP soon.

Watch the new music video here:



African Legend Youssou Ndour Lauds 8th All-Africa Music Awards Photo
African Legend Youssou N'dour Lauds 8th All-Africa Music Awards
The 63-year-old music maestro while lauding AFRIMA for hosting the prestigious pan-African ceremony in his home country of Senegal, enjoined his counterparts in Africa and in the diaspora to come together to celebrate Africa at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, Senegal. 
deadmau5 New Single Antisec (feat. YTCracker) Photo
deadmau5 New Single 'Antisec (feat. YTCracker)'
deadmau5 serves a bouncy beat for YTCracker’s hacking lore reckoning ‘anti security.’  The track first started appearing in mau5’ pandemic drive-in sets in 2021 and then landed YT a guest appearance during his annual ‘Day of the deadmau5 – Red Rocks’ shows.  Now the track will appear on the WAF compilation as the second deadmau5.
Razor Braids Shares Single, Covers Weezer & Announces Tour Dates Photo
Razor Braids Shares Single, Covers Weezer & Announces Tour Dates
Fresh off the heels of a year-end blowout show at Baby's All Right on Dec. 28, Razor Braids kicks off 2023 by sharing an ode to one of their favorite cities, 'Nashville, Again,' as well as a cover of Weezer's 'Buddy Holly.' The band has also announced an extensive Feb / March tour, including a stop in Austin for SXSW.
Drummer Mark Murdock To Release 3rd Solo Album False Readings Photo
Drummer Mark Murdock To Release 3rd Solo Album 'False Readings'
“False Readings” is drummer Mark Murdock’s third solo prog-rock release which features Fernando Perdomo, whom Mark performed with in the ‘Out to Sea Band’ on the 2022 Cruise to the Edge. Also contributing on selected songs are the band ‘Nektar’ with Ron Howden, Derek ‘Mo’ Moore and Nektar newcomers, Ryche Chlanda and Kendall Scott.

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share