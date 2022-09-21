VIDEO: Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson Share 'Night Comes Falling' Video

STEPHEN McCARTHY (Long Ryders, Jayhawks, Dream Syndicate) and CARLA OLSON (Textones, solo artist, producer) have today (September 21) unveiled the video for the title cut of their first-ever duet album, NIGHT COMES FALLING, out November 11.

It was premiered yesterday (September 20) by Rock and Roll Globe which stated: "A true Americana power duo has risen from the wildflowers of Los Angeles in Long Ryders lead guitarist Stephen McCarthy and the acclaimed singer / songwriter / producer Carla Olson. And Rock & Roll Globe is beyond honored to have the opportunity to premiere the video for the album's title cut."

The two singers, songwriters and guitarists have lengthy careers that have intersected a few times, and NIGHT COMES FALLING brings them together again in exciting ways on this 11-song album of stirring and rocking Americana music (the track listing is below). It will be released via CARLA's production company Have Harmony, Will Travel, with distribution and marketing by Bob Frank Entertainment via the Orchard.

"Night Comes Falling" is a moving song that emerged after a conversation STEPHEN had with CARLA who was having dreams about her former singing partner, Gene Clark of the Byrds. It was on 1987's classic So Rebellious A Lover, CARLA's album with Gene, that STEPHEN and CARLA first recorded together when he contributed lap steel to "The Drifter" and dobro on "Deportee." Below are quotes from both artists about the song, which will officially be released September 23, and video, directed by Tim Roth and including footage from two performances in CA: at McCabe's Guitar Shop in Santa Monica and the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

NIGHT COMES FALLING comes on the heels of McCARTHY and OLSON's two songs on the 2022 BMG multi-artist album Americana Railroad where they offered a new version of STEPHEN's "Here Comes That Train Again" as well as Gene Clark's "I Remember The Railroad." (CARLA produced seven additional tracks on the album including those by Dave Alvin, Rocky Burnette, Robert Rex Waller Jr. and John York.) NIGHT COMES FALLING is a testament to their individual and combined talents and was recorded at Robbie Krieger's studio, Horse Latitudes, in Glendale, CA, It was produced by CARLA, STEPHEN and Mikal Reid.

The album's musician credits are Stephen McCarthy (guitars, pedal steel guitar, mandolin, mellotron), Carla Olson (guitars), Paul Marshall (bass) and drummers Mitch Marine and Benjamin Lecourt. The album's other players are Skip Edwards (keyboards, plus the string arrangement for "Long Way Back To Seventeen"), Jeff Lewis (flugelhorn on "Broken Lullaby") and Jesse Owens Wells (fiddle on "I Remember The Railroad").

Watch the new music video here: