Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson Share 'Night Comes Falling' Video

Their new album will be released on November 11.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

STEPHEN McCARTHY (Long Ryders, Jayhawks, Dream Syndicate) and CARLA OLSON (Textones, solo artist, producer) have today (September 21) unveiled the video for the title cut of their first-ever duet album, NIGHT COMES FALLING, out November 11.

It was premiered yesterday (September 20) by Rock and Roll Globe which stated: "A true Americana power duo has risen from the wildflowers of Los Angeles in Long Ryders lead guitarist Stephen McCarthy and the acclaimed singer / songwriter / producer Carla Olson. And Rock & Roll Globe is beyond honored to have the opportunity to premiere the video for the album's title cut."

The two singers, songwriters and guitarists have lengthy careers that have intersected a few times, and NIGHT COMES FALLING brings them together again in exciting ways on this 11-song album of stirring and rocking Americana music (the track listing is below). It will be released via CARLA's production company Have Harmony, Will Travel, with distribution and marketing by Bob Frank Entertainment via the Orchard.

"Night Comes Falling" is a moving song that emerged after a conversation STEPHEN had with CARLA who was having dreams about her former singing partner, Gene Clark of the Byrds. It was on 1987's classic So Rebellious A Lover, CARLA's album with Gene, that STEPHEN and CARLA first recorded together when he contributed lap steel to "The Drifter" and dobro on "Deportee." Below are quotes from both artists about the song, which will officially be released September 23, and video, directed by Tim Roth and including footage from two performances in CA: at McCabe's Guitar Shop in Santa Monica and the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

NIGHT COMES FALLING comes on the heels of McCARTHY and OLSON's two songs on the 2022 BMG multi-artist album Americana Railroad where they offered a new version of STEPHEN's "Here Comes That Train Again" as well as Gene Clark's "I Remember The Railroad." (CARLA produced seven additional tracks on the album including those by Dave Alvin, Rocky Burnette, Robert Rex Waller Jr. and John York.) NIGHT COMES FALLING is a testament to their individual and combined talents and was recorded at Robbie Krieger's studio, Horse Latitudes, in Glendale, CA, It was produced by CARLA, STEPHEN and Mikal Reid.

The album's musician credits are Stephen McCarthy (guitars, pedal steel guitar, mandolin, mellotron), Carla Olson (guitars), Paul Marshall (bass) and drummers Mitch Marine and Benjamin Lecourt. The album's other players are Skip Edwards (keyboards, plus the string arrangement for "Long Way Back To Seventeen"), Jeff Lewis (flugelhorn on "Broken Lullaby") and Jesse Owens Wells (fiddle on "I Remember The Railroad").

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'
September 21, 2022

‘AA Side Single’ is a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and Alison Limerick’s seductive vocals. With its lyrics “Won’t be your B-side, baby I’d rather not get played, I’m double A side single”, the track is all fun, vinyl-themed innuendo about having no intention of getting played.
Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'
September 21, 2022

Gorley was also decorated with 'Songwriter of the Year' and two 'Songs I Wish I'd Written'' awards for “You Should Probably Leave” recorded by Chris Stapleton and “Sand In My Boots” recorded by Morgan Wallen. The 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by City National Bank was stacked with performances.
Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'
September 21, 2022

Montreal's Alexis Castrogiovanni's ambitious & emotional debut EP is streaming everywhere now. In case you missed the singles, be sure to check out Alexis' incredibly cinematic music video for 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains.' & 'Ex-Girl.' In her music, you can hear echoes of saxophonist Colin Stetson.
Olga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy AcademyOlga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy Academy
September 21, 2022

Olga Tañon, the undisputed queen of the tropical genre, announces her new Latin Grammy nomination for the excellence displayed in her most recent studio album 'Tañon Pal' Combo Es Lo Que Hay,' released on the Option 1 Entertainment record label. Olga Tañon is celebrating her premise 'I'M BACK' now more than ever.