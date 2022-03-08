VIDEO: Sondre Lerche Releases Video For 'Summer In Reverse' (feat. CHAI)

Today, Sondre Lerche released the official video for his new single "Summer In Reverse" featuring CHAI, the final song to be released ahead of his sprawling double album Avatars of Love that's out on April 1 via PLZ / InGrooves.

His most ambitious work to date, the album's 14 tracks clock in at over 90 minutes and also feature performances by AURORA, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, Ana Müller Avatars of Love is available for pre-order on special edition double vinyl and double CD with a 20 page booklet. The album will also be available to stream digitally in Dolby Atmos, mixed by Yngve Sæthre.

"This song was written January 1, 2021, so it's a bit of a hangover song really. A hangover jam about trying to unhook and ready yourself for a new year through facing some brutal truths," explains Lerche. "I wanted someone else to sing the pre-choruses, kind of like a soft Greek chorus and I had just heard and loved 'Donuts Mind If I Do' by CHAI, so I reached out. I've been immensely inspired by Japanese city pop and ambient New Age, and I love how the two go hand in hand somehow. I was thrilled to have some company on the song, so it didn't feel so pathetic and sad!"

Last month, Lerche released the official video for the album's 10+ minute long centerpiece "Avatars of Love." The song was praised by FLOOD Magazine and Stereogum, and was named one of the best songs of the week by BrooklynVegan and Under The Radar.

Avatars of Love was made in Lerche's home country of Norway following what he thought would be a temporary move from Los Angeles in March of 2020. Where his last album Patience took more than seven years to write and record, Avatars of Love was completed over the course of a year. Rather than let the songs pile up, Lerche began recording each track as soon as he finished writing it, working with a variety of musicians and producers back in Bergen along with international collaborators via the internet.

"This is without a doubt the biggest, boldest, most complex thing I've ever done," Lerche reflects. "At the same time, it was also the easiest, most natural, and most liberating. As an artist, it's the kind of project you always dream about."

This year, Lerche's incredibly successful collaboration with the longtime biodynamic, family-run wine producer Castell D'Age finally became available at select retailers and wine-forward restaurants in the US. His Patos Luz Y Luz (biodynamic rosé) and Cuvée Patos (biodynamic sparkling white) are both available for purchase online.

Watch the new music video here: