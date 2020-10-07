VIDEO: Six Women Create A Song & Video to Inspire a Wave of Women Voters

Their message to millions of women everywhere is simple: “We Need You!”

Brittany, Dahlia, Jessenia, Soleil, Virginia and Ximone are not bandmates. They never formally worked together on any musical projects until they realized that 50 Million women who were registered to vote in the 2016 Presidential election did not.

"We knew we needed to do something," shares Virginia Marcs, a member of the Creative Natives Songwriting Collective that initiated the idea of creating a theme song, "to give women the inspiration to do whatever it takes to make sure their vote counts.

"We believe that a wave of women voters will be the deciding factor in the 2020 presidential election," shares Jessenia Vargas, a former Miss Queens pageant winner and alumnus of The American Musical And Dramatic Academy in New York.

"We want to empower the historical turnout needed to honor the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment and the 55th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act," shares Brittany Brook, founder of Moonshadow Music and a Creative Natives Collective member along with Ms. Marcs.

"'Own your greatness' has always been my message," says Soleil Laurent, "and now it's time for all of us to own how powerful we women can be in politics."

The Brooklyn raised international folk artist Dahlia Dumont shares, "Some women didn't like Hillary. Maybe some women like chauvinism. Some feel like the electoral college system makes them feel like our votes don't matter. Well, now is the time to show that world that our votes do matter."

The team created a song and music video entitled "We Need You," encouraging women to share the song and video using the hashtag #WeNeedYou2020 with the goal of inspiring millions of women to vote in record numbers in the 2020 Presidential Election.

"We are women who care. Women who seek to use whatever talents and energy we have," shares Ximone, a recording artist and founder of the digital music magazine Siren Magazine. "We are willing to be seen, stand up, and be counted," she continues. "Our time is now."

