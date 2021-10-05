VIDEO: Shortly Shares Stripped-Down Version of 'The Lightness'

Shortly has released the live version of "The Lightness".

Filmed and recorded at Michigan's Eureka Records. The song is taken from Shortly's debut album Dancer, which dropped last month via New York's Triple Crown Records.

Alexandria Maniak (they/she) has always been at the heart of Shortly, but it's a project that came together in an instant. Armed with their own songs and a ringing set of chords, they introduced themselves in a Michigan backyard with the name they've repeated while sharing the stage with everyone from Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties to Phoebe Bridgers.

Audiences and listeners alike dove headfirst into 2018 debut EP Richmond, a cavernous and penitent lens into Maniak's war between self and faith, humanity and higher power. With Dancer, Shortly has transformed that battle it into something freeing and exultant, reconciling Maniak's past and present with one swift maneuver.

Dancer was produced by Shortly - including longtime collaborators Austin Stawowczyk and Kris Herrmann - and Joe Reinhart (Hop Along, Beach Bunny, Smidley, Diet Cig) with much of the album coming together at Headroom Studios in Philadelphia, developed from sketches on codependence, gender dysphoria, and the tenderness of belonging.

Watch the video here: