VIDEO: Self Esteem Releases 'Moody' Music Video Ahead of Album Release

Self Esteem has shared the video for her new single "Moody".

Starring ​​actor, writer and stand-up comedian Alistair Green alongside Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor), the duo enact a relationship that's slowly falling apart. "Moody" is lifted from Self Esteem's highly anticipated forthcoming second album Prioritise Pleasure, out October 22nd via Avenue A / Fiction Records.

Self Esteem will be touring Prioritise Pleasure across the UK on her forthcoming 19 date tour this November, with tickets for a select number of shows still available here.

Self Esteem also has a run of UK tour dates due to take place in February and March 2022. The tour includes eight dates across the country, taking in London's Forum and concludes with a hometown show at Sheffield's Octagon. A space for both catharsis and euphoric celebration, a Self Esteem live show is not to be missed; tickets are on sale now, see below for a full list of tour dates. American tour dates will be announced shortly.

Due for release on Friday 22nd October via Avenue A / Fiction Records, Self Esteem's sophomore album Prioritise Pleasure features the acclaimed singles "Moody", "Prioritise Pleasure", "How Can I Help You" and "I Do This All The Time," which made the Radio 1 and 6 Music playlists.

SELF ESTEEM UK TOUR DATES

American tour dates to be announced

1st November - Fleece, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

2nd November - Wylam Brewery, Newcastle

3rd November - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)

4th November - O2 Academy, Oxford (SOLD OUT)

6th November - The Bongo Club, Edinburgh

7th November - Audio, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

9th November - The Workmans Club, Dublin

10th November - Gorilla, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

11th November - Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

12th November - The Leadmill, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

14th November - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

15th November - Sub 89, Reading

16th November - The Joiners, Southampton (SOLD OUT)

17th November - Heaven, London (SOLD OUT)

19th November - Elsewhere, Margate (SOLD OUT)

20th November - Patterns, Brighton (SOLD OUT)

23rd November - Phoenix, Exeter

24th November - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

25th November - Metronome, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

28th February - The Parish, Huddersfield

1st March - St Lukes, Glasgow

2nd March - Stylus, Leeds

3rd March - CHALK, Brighton

4th March - Trinity, Bristol

23rd March - Cathedral, Manchester

24th March - The Forum, London

25th March - Octagon, Sheffield

