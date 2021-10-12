VIDEO: Self Esteem Releases 'Moody' Music Video Ahead of Album Release
Self Esteem's new album will be released October 22.
Self Esteem has shared the video for her new single "Moody".
Starring actor, writer and stand-up comedian Alistair Green alongside Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor), the duo enact a relationship that's slowly falling apart. "Moody" is lifted from Self Esteem's highly anticipated forthcoming second album Prioritise Pleasure, out October 22nd via Avenue A / Fiction Records.
Self Esteem will be touring Prioritise Pleasure across the UK on her forthcoming 19 date tour this November, with tickets for a select number of shows still available here.
Self Esteem also has a run of UK tour dates due to take place in February and March 2022. The tour includes eight dates across the country, taking in London's Forum and concludes with a hometown show at Sheffield's Octagon. A space for both catharsis and euphoric celebration, a Self Esteem live show is not to be missed; tickets are on sale now, see below for a full list of tour dates. American tour dates will be announced shortly.
Due for release on Friday 22nd October via Avenue A / Fiction Records, Self Esteem's sophomore album Prioritise Pleasure features the acclaimed singles "Moody", "Prioritise Pleasure", "How Can I Help You" and "I Do This All The Time," which made the Radio 1 and 6 Music playlists.
SELF ESTEEM UK TOUR DATES
American tour dates to be announced
1st November - Fleece, Bristol (SOLD OUT)
2nd November - Wylam Brewery, Newcastle
3rd November - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (SOLD OUT)
4th November - O2 Academy, Oxford (SOLD OUT)
6th November - The Bongo Club, Edinburgh
7th November - Audio, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)
9th November - The Workmans Club, Dublin
10th November - Gorilla, Manchester (SOLD OUT)
11th November - Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds (SOLD OUT)
12th November - The Leadmill, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)
14th November - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)
15th November - Sub 89, Reading
16th November - The Joiners, Southampton (SOLD OUT)
17th November - Heaven, London (SOLD OUT)
19th November - Elsewhere, Margate (SOLD OUT)
20th November - Patterns, Brighton (SOLD OUT)
23rd November - Phoenix, Exeter
24th November - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)
25th November - Metronome, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)
28th February - The Parish, Huddersfield
1st March - St Lukes, Glasgow
2nd March - Stylus, Leeds
3rd March - CHALK, Brighton
4th March - Trinity, Bristol
23rd March - Cathedral, Manchester
24th March - The Forum, London
25th March - Octagon, Sheffield
Watch the "Moody" music video here: