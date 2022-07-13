VIDEO: Sean Paul, Gwen Stefani & Shenseea Star in New 'Light My Fire' Video

international chart-topper Sean Paul unveils a scorching new music video for his latest single, "Light My Fire" featuring global pop icon Gwen Stefani and fellow Jamaican singer, Shenseea. Also, tune in TONIGHT to see Sean Paul & Gwen Stefani perform the single on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35pm ET on ABC.

Serving as the focus track for Sean Paul's latest LP, Scorcha, "Light My Fire" fuses the talent of three international superstars. The unexpected pairing of vocals from pop icon Gwen Stefani and Jamaican dancehall stronghold Shenesea is a testament to Paul's supreme ability to produce global hits.

Complete with an unshakable chorus that hears Stefani sing "baby won't you light my fire." "Light My Fire" is already primed to be another reggae smash, but support from the Quinn Wilson directed music video makes it that much more likely.

The "Light My Fire" music video is a nostalgic, orange-tinged house party hosted by Gwen Stefani, Sean Paul, and Shenseea. The visuals are warm and inviting, much like the track itself, and the perfect way to usher in Sean Paul's next chapter.

"Light My Fire is an epic dream come through," Sean explains. "I've been a fan of Gwen Stefani forever and Shenseea - I am so proud of all she's accomplished in such a short time. 'Light My Fire' is a big bad lovers rock song and we had to represent it with a big bad video. We went retro on the attire in the video and basically getting ready to party and some lovers rocking. It's a vibe we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track - feel good and party lovers rock style."

While Sheensea added, "I feel honored to be tapped by two legends for this collaboration, the whole process was exciting and collaborative - can't wait for our fans to enjoy the video!"

Currently Sean Paul is on a headline European tour and this fall, the global superstar is set to embark on a run of tour dates across the U.S. with Pitbull on his "Can't Stop Us Now" tour. See below for a full list of dates!

Throughout his career, Sean Paul has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase.

Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music. Most recently, Sean earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 7th studio album Live N Livin, which was released in 2021.

As always, Sean Paul is still raising the musical temperature flame.

Watch the new music video here:

Sean Paul Tour Dates

08/03/22 Toronto, ON - History

08/05/22 Rouyn-noranda, QC - Osisko en Lumière

08/06/22 Montreal, QC - îleSoniq

08/23/22 Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

08/24/22 Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

08/26/22 Birmingham, UK - Forum

08/27/22 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

08/30/22 Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

08/31/22 Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

09/01/22 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

09/03/22 Manchester, UK - Bowlers Exhibition Centre

09/09/22 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

09/10/22 Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

09/11/22 Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/14/22 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

09/16/22 Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

09/17/22 Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

09/18/22 Phoenix, AZ - AK-Chin Pavilion

09/21/22 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/22/22 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/24/22 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

09/27/22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

09/29/22 Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

10/02/22 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

10/05/22 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/06/22 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

10/07/22 Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

10/09/22 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/11/22 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

10/12/22 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

10/13/22 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre