VIDEO: Say She She Release 'Blow My Mind' Video

Today, Say She She released the video directed by the prodigious projectionist Spencer Bewley for their fiery and seductive sophomore single "Blow My Mind."

Produced by Eraserhood Sound, the song follows their recently released debut single and video "Forget Me Not" (produced by Sergio Rios) - both tracks have earned early support from KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic. The band will release their debut 45 Forget Me Not b/w Blow My Mind on June 10th, 2022 via Colemine/Karma Chief Records.

A song about returning to reignite the fire of a former flame you still carry the torch for - even after all these years. "'Blow My Mind' is about a love that you can't seem to get rid of and you can't quite get enough of," explains Say She She member Nya Gazelle Brown. The impassioned and sultry cries "Mayday in my heyday, crying out for you to save me!" teeter between youthful yearning and blazing independence.

Featuring a tough, swampy backbeat, hypnotic bassline, and shimmering synths, the song erupts into a triumphant crescendo with a psychedelic guitar solo that would make Eddie Hazel blush. The ladies of Say She She deliver a mesmerizing vocal performance, weaving their voices together in an elegant, haunting style that incorporates earworm melodies, lush harmonies, and playful adlibs. Let the dreamscape bridges guide you to climactic hindi riffs, accented with operatic cries that will lift you yonder.

Piya Malik of Say She She says: "We have long been fans of Spencer's Reel Loopy visuals and would watch him in awe as he would appear with his team of projectors at New York DJ Jonathan Toubin's Soul Scream parties. Like a mad scientist pulling shapes from tapes of footage found and forged. So we were so excited to finally have a cause to call him up to collaborate."

Nya says: "Luckily for us he agreed and we couldn't be more thrilled to present his work as a beautiful pairing with ours."

Sabrina continues: "This is what we live for as artists. To compliment and inspire those around us, making work we truly admire."

Director Spencer Bewley says: "Blowing minds is a subject very close to my heart and the fact this was a rare case of me liking the song EVEN MORE after the dozens of times during editing I had to listen to it made this an absolute joy to work on."

British born Bewley who also operates under the moniker Reelloopy, predominantly works in found and self-produced 16mm film footage, which he culls, reframes, and radically re-contextualizes, juxtaposing as many as four projected images at a time to create reckless, riddling and yet fully synthesized visual poems. He has collaborated with the likes of Beak (with Portishead's Geoff Barrow), Goastt (with Sean Lennon) Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star and Colm Ó Cíosóig of My Bloody Valentine, The Warlocks, Beck, Beth Orton, Primal Scream, Super Furry Animals, and Fat White Family.

The female-led discodelic soul band Say She She - named as a silent nod to Nile Rodgers (C'est chi-chi!: It's Chic!") will transport you with their dreamy harmonies, catchy hooks and up-tempo grooves. The band's sound is a hat tip to late 70's girl groups with the three strong female lead voices of Piya Malik (featured in El Michels Affair, and former backing singer for Chicano Batman), Nya Gazelle Brown (former 79.5), and Sabrina Cunningham - whose vocals soar through a set doused heavily with funky bass lines, rhythmic wah guitar, melodic synths and lilting bansuri flute lines, bursting into a seamless blend of dreamy harmonies and catchy hooks. A multicultural, multi-instrumental, collaborative melting pot, pulling sounds and styles from all corners of their record collections.

Following the June 10th debut 45 release, the band will see their much-anticipated debut album, Prism released this September via Colemine/Karma Chief Records. The largely self-produced debut album was recorded on old tape machines in the basement studios of friends and features contributions from Dap Kings Joey Crispiano & Victor Axelrod, Max Shrager (The Shacks) Bardo Martinez (Chicano Batman) Mike Sarason (Combo Lulo), Nikhil Yearwadekar (former Antibalas) Andy Bauer (Twin Shadow) and Matty McDermot (NYPMH).

Watch the new music video here: