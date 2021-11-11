VIDEO: Sam Fender Performs 'Spit of You' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last month Sam Fender released his new album, Seventeen Going Under (Interscope). The LP is a more intensely personal record than his 2019 debut Hypersonic Missiles yet it has lost none of Sam's acute sense of observation.

Like only truly great songwriters can, Sam turns his own experience into art that speaks to, and resonates with all of us. Last night he returned to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform one of the album's most poignant singles, "Spit Of You." The clip was shot in Low Lights Tavern, a 17th century pub in North Shields, England, where Fender used to work as a bartender.

Buy/stream Seventeen Going Under here.

In addition to "Spit Of You," Sam has also released the singles "Seventeen Going Under," "Aye," and "Get You Down" which have seen pick up from, among others, Billboard, Brooklyn Vegan, and Guitar World who called the title track "an infectious indie rock lungbuster that is up there with the very best of his repertoire." Alternative Press just included Sam in their "14 Modern Artists Who Are Continuing To Build The Legacy Of Indie" feature and Stereogum and Brooklyn Vegan included the LP in their "albums of note" and "honorable mentions" lists, respectively.

Riff call the album "elegantly constructed" and AllMusic say "while the subject matter here is more personal, it sticks to a palette of lush, guitar-based band arrangements and doesn't shed any sociopolitical awareness." The album was highlighted on Uproxx's "Indiecast" podcast and they call it "uplifting and powerful." In the UK The Guardian called Seventeen Going Under "urgent, incisive and brave." Sam recently landed on the cover of the first-ever issue of Rolling Stone in the UK and they call the album "stunning."

From North Shields, England, Sam Fender won the BRITs Critics' Choice award at the tail end of 2018 and released his debut album Hypersonic Missiles the following year. He has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the single "Will We Talk" and before that made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender has been featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety. He has sold out shows in both NYC and Los Angeles and 2019 saw him play Lollapalooza in Chicago, and with legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park.

A rare talent, the 25 year-old musician plays every gig as though it might well be his last, armed with this huge, cavernous vocal, guitar strapped on (a Fender, obviously), and fuelled by that seemingly old-school belief that great guitar music still has the power to change lives and influence people. Sam's lyrics are observational, questioning and socially engaged. He has an innate gift for disentangling heavy and important material. Rolling Stone took note saying "The 25-year-old's uncannily mature songs tackle weighty topics without flinching."

Watch the performance here: