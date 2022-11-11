VIDEO: Sabrina Carpenter Unveils Nonsense Music Video

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter releases the music video for her hit song "Nonsense."

A fan-favorite from her newest album emails i can't send, "Nonsense" is a playful earworm that chronicles all the nervous, exciting, and nonsensical feelings that come along with a new relationship. The video, directed by Danica Kleinknecht, perfectly complements the lighthearted track as viewers watch Sabrina and her friends embark on a night out where they cross paths with a few familiar looking men at a house party.

The 2022 release, emails i can't send, chronicles Sabrina's various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. In its first week, emails i can't send amassed over 15 million streams and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, People, Billboard, USA Today, and many more. The album debuted at #23 in the Top 25 Billboard 200 marking her best career chart debut to date.

More recently, she concluded her sold-out emails i can't send Tour. The 14-date headlining run visited renowned venues across the country such as New York City's Webster Hall and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. "Nonsense" quickly became a crowd-pleaser as Sabrina ad-libbed the song's addictive outro each night, improvising new verses related to the city she was performing in. These shows marked Carpenter's return to the road for the first time since her acclaimed Singular Tour in 2019.

Additionally, Sabrina made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Most recently, it was announced that Sabrina will be starring in the upcoming drama Into the Deep Blue, as well as taking on a producing role in the film. In addition to her film endeavors, Sabrina just launched her first fragrance Sweet Tooth in partnership with Scent Beauty. The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. The Discovery Size fragrance is available now at ScentBeauty.com, as well as the full-size Eau de Parfum released in September.

About Sabrina Carpenter:

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+).

Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles- "Thumbs", "Sue Me" and "Why"-and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors." In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times" and "Vicious." She released her fifth studio album, emails i can't send, on July 15, 2022.

Watch the new music video here: