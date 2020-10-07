VIDEO: SOKO Releases 'Let Me Adore You' Music Video

The song is from her third album "Feel Feelings."

French singer, songwriter multi-instrumentalist and actress SOKO releases an intimate video for her track "Let Me Adore You" which can be found on her third critically acclaimed album, "Feel Feelings" (Because Music/Babycat Records).

The endearing video is seemingly inspired by home videos of yore, but presents what it can mean to be a "family" in 2020. Of the video Soko says; "This wasn't meant to be a music video at all at first.

Our photographer and film maker friend, Jasper Rischen, has been documenting our family adventures over a few years, and he's captured so many magical moments that i want to remember forever. So, we decided to put these images over my most intimate song. Rainbow families need more representation - this is our attempt at reminding people that this exists - a very happy gay family!"

"Let Me Adore You" has been a standout since the record's release, with L'Officiel saying that "the sensual 'Let Me Adore You...' [celebrates] love of any kind."

Watch the music video for "Let Me Adore You" here:

