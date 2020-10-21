VIDEO: SHAED Drops Video for New Single 'No Other Way'

Directed by Miles & AJ – who have created videos for Billie Eilish, JADEN, Kehlani and more.

SHAED has dropped the official music video for their brand-new single "No Other Way" today. Directed by Miles & AJ - who have created videos for Billie Eilish, JADEN, Kehlani and more - the band shot "No Other Way" utilizing a giant LED wall and virtual production, a new technique implemented during season one of The Mandalorian and on the forthcoming film The Batman. The cut shows the trio exploring stunning environments and battling the elements while vocalist Chelsea Lee brings her powerful performance on the band's new anthem to life.

Watch the video below!

We wrote this song as a reminder to live in the moment and do what you believe is right, without letting anything or anyone take you off course. In this video we had the opportunity to use cutting edge technology to go face-to-face with a desert sandstorm, blizzard, and torrential monsoon, all from a studio in Tampa. As a trio we're ready to face whatever life throws our way. - SHAED

MTV gave fans a preview of the music video this past Friday, when the single was officially released, during a 24-livestream event.

"No Other Way" - the Multi-Platinum DC trio's highly-anticipated follow-up to their 1.6+ BILLION streamed hit "Trampoline" - is the #1 MOST ADDED song at Alternative Radio this week. The single had radio support out of the gate with a World Premiere on release day from iHeartRadio, who spun the track every 3 hours for 24 hours across all their Alternative stations. This week "No Other Way" is LA's ALT 98.7 New Music Discovery feature.

Over the weekend, the single has gone on to accumulate half of a million streams with playlisting support from Spotify who featured the song on its New Music Friday playlist in 35 countries, along with featured spots on Just Hits and Pop Rising. Apple - who helped catapult "Trampoline" with a global ad sync - supported "No Other Way" on premiere Apple Music playlists New Music Daily, Breaking Pop, New in Pop and more.

The official music video for "No Other Way" is out now and can be viewed HERE, you can stream the song via your preferred DSP HERE. SHAED's debut album is set for release on April 16th via Photo Finish Records. For all up-to-date information on new music stay tuned to http://www.SHAEDband.com.

