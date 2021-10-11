VIDEO: Ritt Momney Releases New Music Video for 'Sometime'

Ritt Momney has announced that his second album Sunny Boy will be released on October 22nd via Disruptor/Columbia Records/RCA.

The 11-track LP was (co-)written by Ritt Momney who produced 10 of the songs, with additional production by Shane T, Dayglow, Palehound, and Jim-E Stack. Sunny Boy includes previously released tracks "Not Around," "Set The Table" ft. Claud, "Escalator," and "Show Runner 99" as well as new song "Sometime," released today alongside a Harrison Fishman-directed official video.

In speaking about Sunny Boy, Ritt Momney says: "Sometimes I wonder how much I've lost or forgotten since I was a kid. This album was a sort of exploration of that, just trying to remember a way of living and seeing the world so unaffected by stress and responsibility."

Last month, Ritt Momney played a prominent set at Firefly where he previewed songs from his forthcoming album. He will bring his live show to Atlanta, GA and Mexico City this fall for Shaky Knees and Festival Corona Capital, respectively.

Ritt Momney is the solo project of 21-year-old Salt Lake City native Jack Rutter. Beginning as an indie rock band compromised of high school friends, the project became a personal outlet for Rutter after his bandmates left on Mormon missions and his girlfriend left for college. In his bedroom, he wrote, recorded, and produced his debut LP, entitled Her and All of My Friends, in which Rutter grapples with loss, loneliness, and a drift away from Mormon culture.

Fast forward to 2020 when Ritt Momney was slated to hit the road with Dayglow, but due to COVID-19 the tour got canceled. Having newfound time on his hands, Ritt recorded a cover of Corinne Bailey Rae's 2006 Grammy-nominated hit "Put Your Records On," and, with the help of a TikTok trend started by Ian Roley, Ritt's rendition went viral earning him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry, a radio hit at multiple formats, and an RIAA Platinum certification. Now, Ritt Momney is gearing up to release his sophomore album Sunny Boy later this month.

Watch the music video here: