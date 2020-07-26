VIDEO: Reggaeton Crooner Matias Releases New Single and Video 'Llamas'

Latin-pop artist Matias has returned with his latest single "Llamas", as well as an accompanying visual. His second release of 2020: Matias is starting the new decade on a high note with praise from leading Latin music outlet Univision's Uforia, Thrive Global, and La Mezcla. In addition to the video for recent single "No Me Dejes Solo" hitting 260K views in less than a month.

A steamy pop-reggaeton hybrid, "Llamas" is the very definition of an earworm with its catchy hooks and sensual beat. It's a passion-fuelled track about forbidden love.

"Llamas tells the tale of a woman who is with a man who doesn't treat her right from the perspective of her lover. Whenever she is with her lover, she can escape the realities of her relationship with her boyfriend. Her lover wants her to forget her boyfriend's stupidies. He's waiting for her and wants to be the one" - Matias

"Llamas" follows the success of the "No Me Dejes Solo" released in June. The track received a plethora of critical praise and spawned a viral TokTok dance challenge (#matiasnmd), which has already over half a million combined views.

A classically trained musician from a young age, Matias cites a diverse spectrum of musical influences including Sinatra, Pavarotti, as well Salsa influenced sounds from Marc Anthony and Oscar D'Leon. Following a year-long move to Colombia to reconnect with his roots, Matias immersed himself in the studio with some of the biggest Latin producers in the industry, including Grammy Nominated Jorge "Pyngwi" Holguin.

This experience helped Matias to find his true calling - to create music that connected him to his heritage, that resonated and could bring people together. He is fast becoming known for creating music that bridges the gap between pop and the Latin sounds of reggaeton; a feat he's been diligently working towards.

With a steady flow of releases from Matias since 2017, including 4 EPs, countless live performances, and a coveted support slot under triple-platinum recording artist Aaron Carter at the One Square Centre, Matias is set to make a big mark on the Latin and pop music scenes alike with an eagerly awaited body of work to be released over the next year.

