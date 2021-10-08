VIDEO: Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton Release Music Video for 'Does He Love You'

Reba McEntire's celebratory three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED is available to purchase and stream today.

To mark the special release Reba shared the instantly iconic new music video for one of the tracks from the collection, "Does He Love You," from REVISITED, with Dolly Parton, premiering exclusively with Facebook today. The two powerhouses offer a twist on the differing perspectives tackled in the new version of the track and embody those characters in the stunning music video shot in Nashville, TN and directed by Dano Cerny.

Purchase and stream REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED here.

"Getting to go back to these songs has been such a special experience," shared Reba. "Each collection shows a different side of my personality, and I can't wait to hear what the fans think of the new takes on some of the songs. Of course, getting to work with Dolly was just a dream come true and bringing this new version of 'Does He Love You' to life with the music video was an experience I will never forget."

REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED is a reimagined collection of some of Reba's most iconic songs. REVIVED includes some of Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved over the years in her live show and features all new arrangements of fan favorites. REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back.

Click here to watch the video, exclusively on Facebook, and stream the new release below: