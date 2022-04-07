VIDEO: Queer Music Icon Bitch Releases 'Pages' Music Video

Legendary queer music icon Bitch is excited to present the official video for "Pages." The track is the fifth single to be released from her poppy and poetic album Bitchcraft out now on Kill Rock Stars.

Bitch has been applauded for her cunning lyrics since her early days in Bitch and Animal. On the single "Pages," she sings about how writing is a brave space, a place that has held her through good times and hard times. It's about embracing a transition from one phase of life to another.

When she teamed up with director Ian Brownell, they wanted to craft a world that looks like her notebooks, spiral-bound and with child-like imagery on the front; pictures of kittens, dolphins and rainbows, along with all the stages of Bitch's herstory that have led her to this moment-moving on. Making a new road, and as we all do in life-no matter where we go, we take all of ourselves with us.

Director Ian Brownell says, "I knew from the first listen that this was a song I could happily play thousands of times as we conceived, shot, and edited the video." He adds, "The lyrics to 'Pages' are both specific to Bitch and universal to everyone at a transition in life. I felt that I could come up with a concept that was both specific to Bitch and would resonant with a wide audience. I love the result as I loved collaborating with our small but fantastic LA-based crew!'

Bitch is currently on tour in support of Bitchcraft. The tour will include shows markets such as Philadelphia on April 8, New York City on April 13 and 20, Pittsburgh on May 9, Cleveland on May 11, Detroit on May 17 at PJ's Lager House, Minneapolis on May 22 and more. All upcoming shows are listed below and advance tickets can be purchased here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

04.07: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

04.08: Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca

04.09: Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed

04.13: New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

04.17: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04.20: New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

04.21: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

04.22: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Lounge

04.23: Portland, ME @ Space

04.30: New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

05.09: Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

05.11: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05.12: Grandview, OH @ Natalie's

05.13: Newport, KY @ Southgate House

05.15: Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater

05.17: Detroit, MI @ PJ's Lager House

05.18: Evanston, IL @ SPACE

05.19: Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

05.20: Madison, WI @ Bur Oak

05.22: Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse