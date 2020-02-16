Advertisement

VIDEO: Queen Latifah Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant During NBC All-Star Performance

Article Pixel Feb. 16, 2020  

Queen Latifah paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the 2020 NBA All-Star Saturday Night event

She sang Stevie Wonder's "Love's in Need of Love Today," but added a rap verse in which she gave a shoutout to the late basketball star.

In the rap, Queen Latifah sang, "Give love a shot / When you do, say 'Kobe' / 24 hours, eight days a week, trophies..."

Watch the video below.

Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash last month at the age of 41. His daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also among the victims in the crash.

VIDEO: Queen Latifah Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant During NBC All-Star Performance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: Missy Higgins Debuts New Tim Minchin Song 'Carry You' from UPRIGHT TV Series
  • VIDEO: See Highlights From FOOTLOOSE at The Kennedy Center
  • VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park
    • Advertisement