VIDEO: Queen Latifah Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant During NBC All-Star Performance
Queen Latifah paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the 2020 NBA All-Star Saturday Night event
She sang Stevie Wonder's "Love's in Need of Love Today," but added a rap verse in which she gave a shoutout to the late basketball star.
In the rap, Queen Latifah sang, "Give love a shot / When you do, say 'Kobe' / 24 hours, eight days a week, trophies..."
Watch the video below.
Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash last month at the age of 41. His daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also among the victims in the crash.