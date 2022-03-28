VIDEO: Popcaan Drops Video for 'Skeleton Cartier'

Today, Jamaican trailblazer Popcaan shares his flashy new video for "Skeleton Cartier" on OVO Sound. The strutting dancehall track is the first single from his forthcoming album, Great Is He, and is prominently featured in the campaign for Drake's first official Nike x NOCTA shoe release. Now, Popcaan shows off his continuing success with the song's celebratory video.

Following 2020's star-studded FIXTAPE, "Skeleton Cartier" sees Popcaan flexing his melodic muscle as he serenades a country full of women, counts his many blessings, and seeks to inspire the youth of his homeland. In the video, he revels in all of it, driving a shining Benz SUV through the luxury shopping streets of London and partying in an ever-shifting nocturnal blur of ladies and jewels. And, of course, he gets fitted for a Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch.

The song has already received praise for its "summery vibes" and "glimmering production," as described by HotNewHipHop. As Complex writes, "'Skeleton Cartier' sounds like it should be boomed from a drop-top vehicle. And Wonderlist adds, "It is near impossible not to surrender to the artist's hip-swaying R&B beat." According to Popcaan himself, "This song is about how I was feeling after I ordered myself a Skeleton Cartier watch for my birthday," he explains. "This was possible because I put in the work."

Since his 2014 debut album, Where We Came From, Popcaan has indeed put in the work. That album and his 2018 follow-up, Forever, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Reggae Albums. His last project FIXTAPE-which includes "Twist & Turn," the hypnotic dancehall hit featuring Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR-has racked up over 191 million streams and received accolades from outlets like Pitchfork, who called it "a testament to his place at the forefront of the genre."

Over his career, Popcaan has collaborated with a diverse array of artists including French Montana, Jamie XX, Young Thug, and Gorillaz, and been featured in The New York Times, Billboard, Complex, The FADER, and more. Signed to Drake's OVO Sound in 2019, he has worked closely with the superstar, performing as an opening act on the European leg of his Boy Meets World tour. Now, he's playing a major role in Drake's Nike x NOCTA shoe drop. Shot in Jamaica, the campaign celebrates Popcaan and his country's rich culture.

With nearly a billion total streams to date, and tracks like "Skeleton Cartier," the dancehall star is sure to rocket well into the stratosphere this year.

Watch the new music video here: