VIDEO: Pink Sweat$ Releases 'Nothing Feels Better' Music Video

Modern R&B sensation Pink Sweat$ has unveiled the official music video for his ecstatic new single, "Nothing Feels Better". The first single from Pink's much anticipated new project, PINK MOON, arriving in early 2022.

Watch the new music video below!

"Nothing Feels Better" was greeted by immediate applause from such outlets as REVOLT, SoulBounce, RapRadar, OutNow, and PASTE, which wrote, "With a crisp, almost acoustic sound, Sweat$ sweetly sings an ode to his lover with atmospheric 'ooh's and 'ahh's to set the mood." UPROXX agreed, writing, "The singer's near-acoustic sound serves as the landscape for a romantic message to a partner he's head over heels for as their love helped him 'realize I'm right where I should be.'"

Last month saw Pink Sweat$ join forces with OLED Space by LG Display for its first-ever global song campaign highlighting OLED TV's world-renowned, premium features. The campaign launched last month and will air across digital and social media for the next year.

Pink Sweat$ - who recently stole the show with a spectacular set at The Governors Ball in New York City - will herald PINK MOONwith an epic North American headline tour. The Pink Moon Tour begins November 5th at San Diego, CA's House of Blues and then continues through mid-December. Support throughout comes from special guests Kirby, Joy Oladokun (November 6-11), and Bren Joy (November 16-December 14).

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues *†

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo By Microsoft *†

7 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom *†

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *†

10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *†

11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *†

13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House *

15 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *‡

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *‡

18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall *‡

19 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! *‡

20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre *‡

22 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *‡

26 - Boston, MA - Royale *‡

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *‡

29 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva *‡

DECEMBER

1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *‡

3 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *‡

4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *‡

6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

7 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *‡

9 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham *

10 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *‡

11 - New Orleans, LA - The Republic NOLA *‡

14 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin *‡

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *‡

16 - Dallas, TX - The HiFi *‡

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

* Kirby

† Joy Oladokun

‡ Bren Joy

Watch the new music video here: