VIDEO: Phillip-Michael Scales Makes National TV Debut on ELLEN

On February 23rd, Nashville-based artist Phillip-Michael Scales made his national television debut with a performance of his single "Find A Way" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Scales has been touring in celebration of the release of his long-awaited LP Sinner-Songwriter, out now via DixieFrog Records. Scales was inspired by close family friend, "Uncle" BB King, to forge his own musical path; it wasn't until his uncle passed away that Scales began incorporating more of King's influence into his music. "These days I'm finding more of my story in the blues," he explains. "A lot has led me here-between politics, my identity, and of course: Legacy."

The album, recorded in LA, Nashville, Chicago, and a remote cabin in Wisconsin during the pandemic, is about love, loss, and legacy, and features Scales' unique blend of guitar-driven indie rock combined with the story-laden blues in his DNA, a style he calls "Dive Bar Soul."

Scales has also partnered with Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company to launch a signature blend called "Troubled Water." The blend was curated by Scales himself and is named after one of the tracks on Sinner-Songwriter. "Troubled Water" is available for purchase here.

Sinner-Songwriter is available now on all streaming platforms, iTunes, and Amazon Music. CDs and vinyl are available for purchase/pre-order here, and a CD/vinyl bundle is available for pre-order here. Be sure to follow Phillip-Michael Scales at the links below for the latest news and updates.

