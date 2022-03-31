VIDEO: Phebe Starr Releases 'My Magic Moon' Video

Following a string of exciting appearances at this year's SXSW and fresh off the release of her debut album Heavy Metal Flower Petal earlier this month, heralded Australian singer and songwriter Phebe Starr returns today with a video for the snappy "My Magic Moon."

A tripped-out, black and white affair, the video features Starr grooving out alongside her outlandish suiter, Lizard Man, while she fantasizes about her lunar muse over an infectious, thumping bassline.

Phebe explains, "I was so sick of writing heartache songs. I wanted to write a song about how I wanted to feel and how future me would feel, but I didn't have a muse. I looked outside the window and I always felt like the moon looked like it had it figured out, so as one does looking up to the moon pining for vibes, I found my muse...My Magic Moon."

Starr will also be headlining a show at New York City's Rockwood Music Hall on April 4, with tickets available for purchase here, as well as playing a Los Angeles show at Zebulon on April 10.

Her most potent and liberating work to date, Heavy Metal Flower Petal unveils an invigorated Starr more in touch with herself than ever before. Written in the wake of divorcing the man she married as a 21-year-old, the album peels back the layers and explores new territory within Starr's being, showing a contrast between the toughness (the 'heavy metal') and the softness (the 'flower petal') that exists within her life.

Brought to life with guests including Alister Wright (Cloud Control, VLOSSOM), Xavier Dunn and Japanese Wallpaper, showcases themes centered around a "soft power" - a power that relishes within the femininity that Starr has pushed away since her upbringing, but now, is learning to champion. Over the course of its ten-track duration, Heavy Metal Flower Petal is a powerful masterclass of Starr's musical and personal journeys, with songs that wrestle with hyper-masculinity in the music industry, extrapolate the softness that lays within the cycles of nature, and embody self-growth.

Phebe Starr has taken the road less traveled to bloom in her own time. Having arrived on the music scene in 2013 with her breakthrough track "Alone With You," Starr grabbed the attention of the music industry and was heavily played by Australian tastemaker radio station Triple J. Since then, Starr has accumulated a list of achievements including clearing lucrative syncs for major brands like Sony, Samsung Galaxy, HBO Ballers; tours with artists such as Of Monsters + Men, Cub Sports and The Paper Kites; as well as penning tracks for some of the biggest artists and projects in the world.

Starr has become a regular on Spotify editorial playlists including New Music Friday's around the globe, Fresh Finds, Young and Free, Indie Arrivals, Indie Pop, Women of Pop, and thousands more fan generated playlists, resulting in the accumulation of millions of streams, all as an independent musician.

Watch the new music video here: