Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music Video

"Naïve" is a profoundly autobiographical fairytale inspired by Marie Antoinette, Bridgerton, and Jane Austen.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

"Naïve" is a profoundly autobiographical fairytale inspired by Marie Antoinette, Bridgerton, and Jane Austen - a serenade to those that dare to dream.

"Naïve" - Official Video, by Finnish-origin independent singer-songwriter Petra Jasmiina is an ode to independent artists' resilience.

The satirical fairytale, written and directed by the artist herself, and filmed by Aleksei Postnikov (That Russian Guy Production), takes us around the city, from majestic Conservatory Gardens to gritty indie music stages, as seen through the lens of its stubbornly escapist characters - or "naïves."

"I want to give people permission to dream. To open their minds to wide-eyed wonder, infinite possibility, and the innate creativity and imagination often lost and forgotten in adulting. I want chasing your dreams to be the rule, not the exception, for romance to be put back on its pedestal and for believing the best in people to be a strength, not a weakness. Or, as the song puts it: 'I've been waiting for so long to dream with you.' "

The extended music video, inspired by Marie Antoinette, Bridgerton, and Jane Austen, is set in New York City, where the Finnish artist has carved a career as an independent artist for the past decade. It reflects the brutal love story between the city and its wide-eyed dreamers.

The music video draws attention to independent artists' struggles with harsh reality while celebrating their strength never to stop believing in art, beauty, and the tremendous power of imagination, which is the heart of the entire project. The self-funded video, filmed over three days with the help and support of nearly twenty independent creators of various kinds, is the perfect example of the big dreams, the scrappiness, and the crafty entrepreneurship of today's independent creators.

Watch the new music video here:

Word Game


From This Author - Michael Major


Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'
October 18, 2022

The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
VIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
October 18, 2022

Watch a video of the Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical performing 'This Is My Korea' on Good Morning America. KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and more.
Christina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary EditionChristina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary Edition
October 18, 2022

The deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Stripped features new cover art and bonus tracks including pioneering Italian DJ/producer Benny Benassi's 2022 remix of Christina's signature track 'Beautiful.' The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser TrailerVIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser Trailer
October 17, 2022

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new teaser video now!
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'
October 17, 2022

Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, Rob Eberle has released 'Far.' Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.