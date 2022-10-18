VIDEO: Petra Jasmiina Shares 'Naïve' Music Video

"Naïve" is a profoundly autobiographical fairytale inspired by Marie Antoinette, Bridgerton, and Jane Austen - a serenade to those that dare to dream.

"Naïve" - Official Video, by Finnish-origin independent singer-songwriter Petra Jasmiina is an ode to independent artists' resilience.

The satirical fairytale, written and directed by the artist herself, and filmed by Aleksei Postnikov (That Russian Guy Production), takes us around the city, from majestic Conservatory Gardens to gritty indie music stages, as seen through the lens of its stubbornly escapist characters - or "naïves."

"I want to give people permission to dream. To open their minds to wide-eyed wonder, infinite possibility, and the innate creativity and imagination often lost and forgotten in adulting. I want chasing your dreams to be the rule, not the exception, for romance to be put back on its pedestal and for believing the best in people to be a strength, not a weakness. Or, as the song puts it: 'I've been waiting for so long to dream with you.' "

The extended music video, inspired by Marie Antoinette, Bridgerton, and Jane Austen, is set in New York City, where the Finnish artist has carved a career as an independent artist for the past decade. It reflects the brutal love story between the city and its wide-eyed dreamers.

The music video draws attention to independent artists' struggles with harsh reality while celebrating their strength never to stop believing in art, beauty, and the tremendous power of imagination, which is the heart of the entire project. The self-funded video, filmed over three days with the help and support of nearly twenty independent creators of various kinds, is the perfect example of the big dreams, the scrappiness, and the crafty entrepreneurship of today's independent creators.

Watch the new music video here: