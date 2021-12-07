VIDEO: Pentatonix & Mickey Guyton Headline Cracker Barrel's Holiday Special

Yesterday, Cracker Barrel announced a holiday special that will premiere on December 15th on their Facebook and YouTube with CMT's Breakout Artist Of the Year Honoree Mickey Guyton and Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling acapella group Pentatonix.

At Cracker Barrel, the spirit of Christmas and holiday season is often rooted in music and traditions. These artists are coming together to re-record holiday classics with their own unique twist based on their backgrounds and genres, while sharing stories along the way about their own holiday traditions. Together, they will create new memories as they come together for the "Sounds of the Season: Together Again" holiday special.

Mickey Guyton will perform a dazzling rendition of "O Holy Night", which will also include musical performances from three-time GRAMMY Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix.

Watch a promotional montage of the special here: