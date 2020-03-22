VIDEO: Paul Simon Sings 'American Tune' For TILL FURTHER NOTICE Concert

Paul Simon took to YouTube to post a video of himself singing and playing guitar to his song, American Tune.

The video was recorded for Till Further Notice, a special online livestreamed version of Luck Reunion, the annual anti-festival held in Willie Nelson's backyard.

Check out the video below!

Paul Simon is an American musician, singer, songwriter and actor. Simon's musical career has spanned seven decades. He reached fame and commercial success as half of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, formed in 1956 with Art Garfunkel. Simon wrote nearly all of their songs, including US number-one singles "The Sound of Silence", "Mrs. Robinson", and "Bridge over Troubled Water".

After Simon & Garfunkel split up in 1970, at the height of their popularity, Simon began a successful solo career. He recorded three acclaimed albums over the following five years. In 1986, following a career slump, he released Graceland, an album inspired by South African township music, which sold 14 million copies worldwide and remains his most popular solo work. Simon also wrote and starred in the film One-Trick Pony (1980) and co-wrote the Broadway musical The Capeman (1998) with the poet Derek Walcott. On June 3, 2016, Simon released his 13th solo album, Stranger to Stranger, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Album Chart and the UK Albums Chart.





