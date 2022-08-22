Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: PISTOLS AT DAWN Release Video for 'UNDER THE SURFACE'

Atlanta-based rock group PISTOLS AT DAWN dropped their debut full-length album ASCENSION last Friday, August 19.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Atlanta-based rock group PISTOLS AT DAWN dropped their debut full-length album ASCENSION last Friday, August 19 and are excited share they'll be bringing their music to audiences across the U.S. next spring supporting Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH.

The 2023 tour will kick off on March 10 in Quapaw, OK and see the band head west, ending March 31 in Reno, NV. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26 at 10am (local). See a full list of upcoming shows below.

PISTOLS AT DAWN-Adam Jaffe (drums), Devin White (guitar), Billy Sullivan (bass), Tommy Richardson (guitar) and Cris Hodges (vocals)-have further celebrated the album's release by sharing a visually intense music video for the anthemic single, "Under The Surface," which shows a breakdown brought on by the monotony of a stereotypical "9-5 office job."

It was inspired by cult classic films including Office Space, Fight Club and Joe vs. The Volcano. Watch "Under The Surface" video streaming below followed by a list of the band's "Top 10 Music Videos Inspired By Cult Classic Movies."

ASCENSION delivers hard-hitting hooks, magnetic melodies and intricate instrumentation with old school arena-size ambition and was recorded by Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System of A Down) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Rob Halford).

Lauded as "a promising album of slickly produced, alternative hard rock replete with hulking grooves, heavy guitars and big choruses," (Ghost Cult Magazine, 8/15) ASCENSION was debuted with the powerful single "The Truth," which is currently at #55 on the Mediabase Active Rock radio charts.

Watch the music video for the new single here:

TOUR DATES (with Alter Bridge & Mammoth VH)

3/10 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort

3/11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

3/14 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

3/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

3/17 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

3/18 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

3/23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

3/28 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3/29 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3/31 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

