VIDEO: Nina West Wants 'Cha Cha Heels' For Christmas

Nina West is channeling the holiday spirit with a tribute to John Waters and his iconic films "Female Trouble", "Serial Mom" and "Hairspray" in the new video for her song "Cha Cha Heels", featured on her holiday EP "The West Christmas Ever!". The song was written by Nina West, Mark Byers and Ashley Levy with music by Markaholic.

"Dawn Davenport is the hero we need this holiday season, and thanks to John Waters, i am excited to bring that energy to life and have a very Baltimore-y Christmas!" said Nina "Everyone deserves a pair of black Cha Cha heels!"

Will she get the Cha Cha Heels she so badly wants? You'll have to watch to find out!

Nina's Christmas EP " The West Christmas Ever!" is available now and can be found at all streaming platforms. http://lnk.to/WestChristmasEver.

