VIDEO: Nicky Romero Releases New Song 'Burning' ft. Jordan Grace

Nicky Romero teams up with Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jordan Grace for his newest single "Burning," an energetic anthem perfect for warm summer weather. The track delivers Nicky's prolific melodic and uplifting style, topped off with driving basslines and a catchy vocal riff. Listeners will recognize "Burning" as being in the "Redefine" sound design vein from the namesake EP, released earlier this year. This is the Protocol Recordings boss's first collaboration with Jordan Grace, who has already worked with Timmo Hendriks on "By Your Side," as well as Maximals & Faderx's "Free." Press play on "Burning" and let Nicky Romero and Jordan Grace take you away.

Watch the video below!





After taking the world by storm with early hits such as "Legacy" (with Krewella) and #1 single "I Could Be The One" (with Avicii), Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collabs with Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Kygo, Rita Ora, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. Nicky is also the production genius behind pop hits like Rihanna's "Right Now," David Guetta's "Bang My Head" ft. Sia, and Britney Spears's "It Should Be Easy," to name a few. Furthermore, Protocol has hit another significant milestone in 2020 with the 200th release, and we can't wait to see what the rest of the year brings!

