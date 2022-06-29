VIDEO: Nezi Momodu Shares 'On Gawd' Music Video

Nezi Momodu stands out from the pack with her late 80's / 90's-infused melodies, hardcore messages and unique wordplay - earning her the title of "Wordplay Queen" and praise from the likes of icons like Missy Elliott and Snoop Dogg.

She is also featured on "Introducing Nezi (ft. Nezi Momodu)" from Logic's new album Vinyl Days, with Pitchfork noting, "Nezi Momodu's verse is excellent." She will also join Logic live on August 7th at the Dallas, TX stop of his Vinyl Verse Tour, the same week that the Nigeria-born, Dallas-based musician, visual artist and writer drops her upcoming EP, The Pound - due August 5th via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division.

The Pound gets its title from the white hot music scene in Dallas right now with an overflow of incredibly talented musicians - and how every artist is waiting for the big break to come, hoping to get plucked from "the pound" for the big league.

The EP will feature 10 tracks including previous singles "N.E.Z." - a track whose video is a take on classic hip hop videos from the likes of Missy Elliott and Lil Kim, and is dedicated "In honor of the women who never stopped reminding girls like me that talent was enough"; and "The Pound" featuring fellow Nigerian rapper D-Truce.

Nezi also recently shared her latest single "On Gawd," produced by Paven Melody​​, and returns with a video for the track - an homage to her hometown of Dallas, TX. "This video is a love letter to Dallas jigging culture," notes Nezi. "Taking you back to late-2000s Dallas dance culture, we hit local spots and show the world how much life we breathe into our community. Hip hop is alive and thriving here and it's time that everyone sees exactly what we are made of."

Well known in the underground hip hop and art community in Dallas, Nezi stands out in the local MC cyphers and as a respected visual artist focusing heavily on acrylic works relating to black youth and pop culture.

Her technique with various colors blended together with thick graphic lines is just one of the reasons why she is considered a new age pop artist. She dove heavily into studying flows, poetry and literature after the passing of her father, which would later on define her style of music.

Nezi was also recently named to SoundCloud's "First on SoundCloud" Class of 2022 where she will work directly with SoundCloud over the next year to co-produce tangible, career-defining moments to deepen artist-to-fan connections, creating unique opportunities to reach new audiences. The artists chosen for this special honor are ones championed by fans on SoundCloud and hand-selected by SoundCloud's music team. With almost 300k followers and 2.8 million likes, Nezi also has a rapidly growing presence on TikTok.

Watch the new music video here: