VIDEO: Nella Cole Shows Off Her Skills in Alluring SEX IN THE ROOM Music Video

Incorporating sultry melodies and soulful riffs, pop artist Nella Cole presents an enchanting side in her "Sex In the Room" music video. Nella embodies female empowerment by delivering a signature production designed to be inclusive of all genders while stripping away from societal restrictions to free herself as an artist and performer.

The "Sex In the Room" music video is set to be released August 30th. The video begins with Nella and her girl gang entering a studio mastering a choreography class. On top of her alluring dance moves, the vibrant colors and natural lighting take the video to the next level. Nella asserts her personality and shows her charming personality through choreography and captivating camera work.

As a child, Nella took a step into the arts industry by surrounding herself with creativity with music, dance and acting. Despite being the only one pursuing music, Nella's family exposed her to multiple genres such as rock, RnB, and pop. After high school, Nella immediately dived into songwriting and recording her own musical style allowing herself to find her own distinctive signature as an artist. From then on, Nella knew she was passionate about music and desired to pursue more.

Nella teamed up with female production Duo Lyre to design and produce a vibrant, fierce track that instantly captivates the listeners. Throughout the musical development of "Sex In the Room" Duo Lyre recognized that Nella's voice was the highlighted signature for the track. "Sex In the Room" was inspired by female empowerment and confidence. Rather than feeling ashamed to admit one's vulnerable side, Nella places emphasis to spread the importance of women being liberated through their own sexuality and femininity without feeling guilty. This track blends Nella's seductive tone with a mix of soulful inspired sounds to emphasize the dynamic musical single.

Now Nella's acting and music career combine as she becomes the definition of a triple threat. Currently rehearsing for in Atlanta "Becoming Nancy" she is constantly pursuing all aspects of the arts to prove herself as a performer. Being a professional dancer appearing on SNL, The Tonight Show, Last Week Tonight, E!, Nickelodeon and for all-star pop stars including Zara Larsson, Hailee Steinfeld, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and more.

With an explosive passion for show stopping entertainment, Nella Cole continues to captivate her listeners. Not only does Nella blend sugar and spice in her production, but also delivers the "girl gang" mentality of leaving no one behind. By inspiring other women and herself as an individual artist, Nella places the importance of being unapologetically yourself.





