VIDEO: Moose with a Scarf Releases 'I Am Moosebot'

Moose with a scarf has released 'I Am Moosebot'. Moose with a scarf is the brainchild of Anthony Sabatino, who is a composer based in Los Angeles. He had studied at the esteemed Berklee College of Music, dual majoring in Film Scoring and Electronic Production and Design, with a minor in Conducting. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and received the Michael Reddish Award in Film Scoring and the Richard Devine Award in Sound Design for Electronic Music. Anthony is also a graduate of USC's Screen Scoring Program, and is a member of Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society.

Watch the video here:

Find the track via Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/2bIocoCwPc4qfAgHVp9Hlq

Sabatino explains, "About a year ago I had the idea of creating a Robot DJ. Since I had never actually done much live DJ work, and I saw that hologram concerts were popular, I thought it could be a fun quirky concept. Since my EDM name is Moose with a Scarf, I knew that inevitably the Robot DJ would need to be called Moosebot. And thus the idea was born. That Christmas I bought a programmable dancing robot and during the lockdowns starting producing its intro track "I Am Moosebot" and learned how to program dance moves for the robot itself."

