VIDEO: Michael Love Michael Releases 'Lemons' Single & Video

Following her acclaimed 2020 debut, XO, NYC-based pop artist Michael Love Michael returns with her next single and video for "Lemons" on February 16. It will be on her forthcoming sophomore album.

"Lemons" follows a string of recent singles, and represents another evolution for the singer-songwriter, who has been hailed by outlets such as V, MTV, Billboard, LadyGunn, them., and NYLON for her distinct brand of experimental pop sonics, striking international visuals, and an even bolder message. It follows "Have," a viral duet with fellow alternative shapeshifter, Chelsea Wolfe.

Michael co-produced "Lemons" with Lady Gaga and Dorian Electra collaborator Mood Killer, and Beyoncé collaborator Reuben Butchart, which tells a story of freedom from haters and self-doubt through glitchy hyper-pop distortions and jaggedly irresistible melodies.

The video, which features Michael writhing in a bathtub full of lemons and an eerie, strobe-lit dance sequence, was shot in Berlin by director Sarnt Utamachote. "I ate lemons all day and channeled the idea that I was going from insanity to total clarity into my performance," Michael says.

As for the track, recorded in New York and Los Angeles last summer, Michael says: "It's definitely a different vibe from some of my past releases. I wanted this to feel hyperkinetic and visceral, something you can dance to and also feel what was going on in my head when I wrote it. Mood Killer really helped bring out the chaos of the lyrics with guitars and digital distortion that won't quit, and Reuben helped me bring out its soul with harmonies that you won't soon forget. But mostly, 'Lemons' is about rising above all the bulls meant to defeat you and showing the world who the f you are."

Watch the new music video here: