VIDEO: Michael Bublé Celebrates His Favorite Movies with 'I'll Never Not Love You' Visual

Bublé's new album will be released on March 25.

Feb. 22, 2022  

Michael Bublé delivers his love letter to the movies in an ambitious, cinematic new video for his current #1 most-added mainstream AC single, "I'll Never Not Love You."

The video is available to watch below and features Bublé and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, lovingly evoke key love scenes and iconic moments from several classic and popular films.

The new video for "I'll Never Not Love You" is the sequel to his earlier video for his biggest No. 1 hit "Haven't Met You Yet" and shows the multi-Grammy Award winning superstar once again daydreaming in a supermarket.

Bublé's forthcoming album HIGHER also includes many more Bublé penned songs and several standards including, "You're the First, the Last, My Everything," "Smile," "Crazy," a duet with Willie Nelson, and a Bublé take on the Sam Cooke classic, "Bring it on Home to Me."

Watch the new music video here:

