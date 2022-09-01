VIDEO: Max Creeps Release 'Summer of Fun' Video feat. Buckets The Drummer

Max Creeps, the undisputed founders of punk rock, mark the final days of Summer with a video for "Summer of Fun" featuring Buckets The Drummer.

"SO GLAD to have Buckets back with us," says Max Blastic. "I know you didn't want us to know who you are, and that's good because we don't WANT to know who you are. You're BUCKETS, and THAT'S GOOD."

"We met Buckets all the way back in '74," adds PC Bulls. "He was just a confused little horse who got mistakenly placed on our cattle boat that we worked our way back to the States on. Look at him now! He's still confused... but he's a BIG horse these days!"

Buckets The Drummer explains his involvement with the Creeps: "I was just trying to use the bathroom when these two sharp dressed blokes with middle finger heads walked into my bathroom stall. One of them had a bass and one of them had a guitar. We stared at each other for several seconds. It took me a moment to process what was happening then I realized, 'Holy horse sh!t, it's Max Creeps! They're back together! We go all the way back to when I was a young colt in '74. This is the ultimate reunion.' The cameras started rolling then we jammed so hard that we had to call a plumber. Now I need to wipe. Can I get some privacy you guys? Thanks."

Following the May release of Nein via Velocity Records, Blastic and Bulls hit the road in support of the nine-song album, dubbed the "Nobody Cares About You - Part One!" tour, the trek sold out from coast to coast with fans rioting in several cities due to the band's preference for smaller venues.

In the countdown to the eagerly-anticipated album release, the duo were profiled in a Night Flight exclusive documentary dubbed the "Max Creeps Video Special," saw Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell designate May 13 as "Max Creeps Day," and were invited to take over SiriusXM's Faction for a weekend celebrating the bombastic and iconic punk rock luminaries.

The newly released "Summer of Fun" video joins a gaggle of previously released Max Creeps clips including "Hung Drawn and Quartered (1424)" featuring Dan Jones ("Secrets of Great British Castles," "Britain's Bloody Crown"), "The Internet Killed Me" and "Burn It Down."

Watch the new music video here: