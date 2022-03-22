VIDEO: Matt Goss Shares New Video For 'Better With You' Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Today Matt Goss releases his new video for 'Better With You'. The contemporary, high energy video is directed by Matt himself and comes just ahead of the release of his new album, 'The Beautiful Unknown' which is out this Friday, 25th March. Watch the video below.

Matt comments on the video a??a??"Of all the videos I've directed, this is my favourite. It was amazing to incorporate dance, live band performance and BMX/skateboard along with pop culture imagery. The edit on this video was intense. All I want from it is to lift your spirits and make you move. I think it will."

The songwriter's deep experiences in the music industry, from the giddy highs of Eighties fame to the demands of entertaining thrill-seekers week in, week out in his Las Vegas residency, are evident on 'Better With You'. It's a powerpop anthem that feels like a hit single in waiting.

"I wrote that by myself, and it came from exactly that - my love of Eighties pop music, Eighties positivity and Eighties melodies. I wanted to give The Weeknd a bit of a run for his money," Goss says cheerfully, "because I come from that era. And I had a feeling that after Covid, we're gonna need a song like this. The sunset looks better, food tastes better, sex is better - everything!"

In a nod to this, the video features the leather jacket worn by Matt in the Bros era - he teased behind the scenes photos to his devoted fanbase on Instagram last week 'Does the leather jacket look familiar?'. It became one of the most iconic items of clothing from the Bros period, it shaped fashion and was worn by Matt in most of the band's press images.

It was 6 months into the pandemic that realisation eventually pushed Goss back to his first love: songwriting. This next chapter sees Goss baring his soul for the world to see as well as emerging from a turbulent year stronger and more determined than ever before.

Early on Matt had a title for this new collection of songs that were pouring out of him - 'The Beautiful Unknown' was a phrase that came from the poetry Goss likes to write away from his musical projects. Explaining the phrase, he says: "We have been conditioned to fear tomorrow, to fear next week, to be fearful of next year certainly. Because there is this unknown energy around all of us - no time more than now. And I've been through the ringer during Covid, betrayed by some people, uplifted by others. So,' The Beautiful Unknown' is a request to people to come along with this philosophy that tomorrow is going to be a good day and a good place."

Produced at the storied Record Plant in LA, with additional recording in Nashville, 'The Beautiful Unknown' is the album Matt Goss needed to make now.

"I wrote this song called 'Shipwreck' at 3am. It's a song about not wanting to give up, about feeling broken, the analogy of a shipwreck underwater, the image of everything being slowly dismantled by the tide. And I kept writing the next night, and then I called Babyface. And him being a wonderful human being said he loved it and that I should come to his studio in LA and record it."

That note of encouragement from Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, one of the all-time great producers, un-stoppered a new burst of creativity for Matt Goss. He also began collaborating with Jacob Bunton, the Emmy-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who's worked with everyone from Mariah Carey to Steven Tyler, Smokey Robinson to Akon.

After 10 years, thousands of shows and hundreds of thousands of happy concertgoers, the British musical legend is leaving Las Vegas and has decided to come home to where it all began. Goss will still be based some of the time in Los Angeles, his home (alongside Las Vegas) for almost three decades. But his focus looking ahead is more on working and performing in the UK, the place that rocket-powered the teenage Goss to the top of the charts, cultural phenomenon status and a headline gig at Wembley Stadium - a feat that made Goss the youngest male ever to headline the legendary venue, a record he still holds today.

"I want to go back to my people and to my world," he concludes. "I have to get back to pop. I'm so happy to say I've fallen back in love with pop music, and the power of pop music. There's no hiding that on this record." The Beautiful Unknown is available for pre-order here.

Matt is travelling around the UK this week, meeting fans, signing albums and performing some exclusive shows with his band visiting London, Coventry, Surrey, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle. Matt comments "join the party even if you're not a Matt Goss fan, you will not regret it!"

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Friday 25th March - HMV Westfield London (signing)

Saturday 26th March - HMV Empire Coventry (performance)

Sunday 27th March - Banquet Surrey (performance)

Monday 28th March - HMV Vault Birmingham (signing)

Tuesday 29th March - HMV Arndale Centre Manchester (signing)

Wednesday 30th March - HMV Meadowhall Sheffield (signing)

Thursday 31st March - HMV Newcastle (signing)