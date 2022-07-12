Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mastodon Reveal Haunting Music Video 'More Than I Could Chew' From Hushed and Grim

Mastodonâ€™s globally acclaimed album HUSHED AND GRIM is available everywhere now.

Jul. 12, 2022 Â 

Iconic GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon release cinematic, sixties inspired music video for their latest single "More Than I Could Chew" today. Directed by Zev Deans [St. Vincent, Denzel Curry, Gojira] the clips nods to classic psychedelic horror with its bright color palette and tense take on the story of The Garden of Eden.

In the visual, Lisa Saeboe assumes the role of Eve, while Brenden McGowan inhabits a ghastly Lucifer. As this timeless fable of temptation and lust plays out for nearly seven minutes, the band members perform awash in ruddy colors.

Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders lock into an earthquaking call-and-response as thunderous as the track's sonic ebb and flow. Guitarists Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher weave a dark yet melodic texture in and around the rhythm to color and complete the expressive track. The clip reaches a harrowing climax in tandem with one last exhale of distortion. It arrives on the heels of the most recent lyric video for the soaring "Peace and Tranquility."

This fall, Mastodon will accompany fellow GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning rock band Ghost on their North American headline tour. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Click HERE for tour ticket and VIP upgrade details.

Watch the new music video here:

