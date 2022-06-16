VIDEO: Mandy Moore and Vevo Release Two Studio Performances of New Material

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Mandy Moore's live performances of "Four Moons" and "Heartlands" off her new album In Real Life.

Mandy is currently on a headlining US tour in support of the new album, her first tour in over ten years. Tickets are available here.

On In Real Life, Mandy Moore shares a window into her world and all that illuminates it: the quiet heartaches and ineffable joys, crushing setbacks and life-changing leaps of faith. Deeply informed by her recent journey into motherhood, the Los Angeles-based artist's new material brings a new level of self-possession to her songwriting, imbuing each track with both detailed storytelling and lucid self-reflection.

When met with the nuance and power of her indelible voice, In Real Life radiates the kind of dazzling clarity that brightens our own perspective, ultimately making the world around us feel wider and warmer and alive with possibility.

"So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that," Moore says. "At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday-which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition."

