VIDEO: Mallrat Releases New 'Your Love' Music Video

Prized pop songwriter MALLRAT - aka Grace Shaw - today shares new single and video "Your Love" available everywhere now. Co-produced by Mallrat and Stylaz Fuego (Charli XCX, Troye Sivan), and mixed by Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator), 'Your Love' demonstrates a new confidence in Mallrat as both artist and producer and marks the beginning of an exciting new era.

Mallrat says, "When I wrote Your Love, I was listening to a lot of old Memphis rap like Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat. I genuinely loved producing this song and am obsessed with the energy that the Gangsta Pat sample brings.

I shot the Your Love video in Tasmania with my friends James Robinson (Director) and Amy Dellar (Cinematographer). My favorite shots are in the final scene - it was 1am and we spontaneously decided to shoot on the football field. And then the sprinklers came on and it was magic."

'Your Love' follows the indie-rock infused 'Rockstar', which saw Grace find new power in her vocal range. Aspirational, boastful, humble and heartbreaking all at once, the track landed a #13 place in Australian radio triple j's Hottest 100 of 2020, and won acclaim from Rolling Stone and NME, among others.

Beginning as a bedroom project in her native Brisbane, Mallrat has evolved from cult favorite to beloved star. Channeling fears, hopes and obsessions into lyrics, her songs have become anthems for young people. With combined streams topping 300 million, she has become a beacon the music industry will eagerly follow.

Prized producer, songwriter and collaborator Mallrat - aka Grace Shaw - is a master of clever, timeless pop. Her trio of early EPs - Uninvited (2016), In The Sky (2018), Driving Music (2019) - are documents of an artist on the rise. Mallrat has garnered attention from the NY Times, NYLON, NPR and more.

PAPER named her in their "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop," after making it onto the "Best of" lists by The Fader, Billboard, NOISEY, NME, Triple J and Teen Vogue. At home in Australia, she continues to place Top 5 on Triple J charts. In the states, she made her late-night TV performance debut on the Late Late Show With James Corden, while in the UK, winning "Best Australian Solo Act" at the NME Awards.

She has toured both at home and internationally, including European and North American support for Maggie Rogers, Post Malone and King Princess, selling out headline shows from London to New York, and collecting fans in the likes of Mark Ronson along the way.

Watch the new music video here: