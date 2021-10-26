VIDEO: Malachiii Releases New 'Free My Soul' Music Video

Los Angeles-based rapper, producer, singer, and songwriter Malachiii is feeling good and living better on his new single "Free My Soul," out today on Motown Records. The buoyant track arrives with a bright music video that finds Malachiii in nature.

Gentle reverb and sprightly electronics provide a colorful backdrop for Malachiii's message of peace and prosperity. The 25-year-old free spirit isn't letting the fact "this world could be cold" stamp out his lust for life. "We got nothin' but time, so baby, roll the dice," he urges in the chorus. The effervescent video for "Free My Soul" helps the song soar even higher. Directed by Nayip, the clip captures Malachiii backing his words with action: he eats berries, dances uninhibited in the wilderness, and literally stops to smell the flowers.

"Free My Soul" follows July's "Love Me" and together the two singles showcase Malachiii's wild range as a songwriter-he's capable of flipping effortlessly from trap-infused romanticism to bright pop soundscapes. "Love Me" was his debut single for Motown, but before joining the roster, Malachiii was already on a hot streak, thanks to singles like 2017's unapologetically confident "Do It My Way" in 2017 and the brash "WYM?!," which came out in September 2020. The soaring emotions of "Free My Soul" prove that he's dedicated to continuing to grow as a songwriter-showing off more of himself to the world with every passing release.

Malachiii knows joy. Over the last few years, the young singer, rapper, and producer from Southern California has demonstrated an affection for elastic flows, buoyant rhythms, and melodies lit by a magic-hour glow. This ecstatic energy has made his take on pop, rap, and R&B infectious, but what makes it most special is his willingness to engage in heavy themes with a maturity and grace that belies his age.

On songs like "Love Me," his debut single with Motown Records, he sings and spits grinning bars, but he also ponders big questions. He's come to understand that while his ultimate goal is to emit "love, light, positivity, and good vibes," it's most important to stay true to the real depths of his experience, even if it's not always sunshine and rainbows. Malachiii grew up with the urge to perform, but it was after going on tour with GRAMMY-winning composer AR Rahman at the age of 14 that he felt inspired to write and produce his own music.

Over the years, his ability to translate relatable emotions into hooks earned him a publishing deal with Electric Feel (Post Malone, Iann Dior, 24KGoldn), which only bolstered his writing and producing efforts. Now, beginning with "Love Me," he's stepping into the spotlight in his own right, with the hope that his artistry will continue to resonate with listeners. "There's very few people who have a transcendent impact on music, humanity, and culture as a whole," he says. "That's the type of artist I want to be."

Watch the new music video here: