VIDEO: Magdalena Bay Releases 'You Lose!' Music Video

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-will release their long-awaited debut album next month, and today they share another taste of the forthcoming record.

The band says the dramatic "You Lose!" is about trying to be a musician and feeling like time for success is always running out. "It's definitely melodramatic, describing ourselves as aging and nearing death, but sometimes it really feels that way."

Following the band's previous music video for "Secrets (Your Fire)," which Pitchfork named one of the Best of August, saying "This is a Y2K lark that actually feels like being on the early internet, glitchy pop-up ads and all," the band honors the early internet vibe on "You Lose!" "We ran out of video budget, we lost our dog, and we suck at basketball," the band explains. "Sometimes you win but most times you lose!"

Entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, Mercurial World will be released on October 8 via Luminelle. This album comes as a follow-up to their latest EP, A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling, which was released on March 13, 2020.

Watch the music video here: