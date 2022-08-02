VIDEO: Louis Cole Shares New Video 'Let It Happen'

Louis Cole shares a new single and video, "Let it Happen," out now on Brainfeeder Records.

"Let it Happen" is the new single from Louis Cole, an LA singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a penchant for wearing animal prints, silly t-shirt slogans and skeleton bodysuits. Sometimes he likes to film himself playing the drums topless and sporting a plastic waffle suspended on a rope chain.

These are all things that many of us would struggle to pull off with any style or panache, but Cole absolutely bosses everything he does because his off-the-wall style is matched, nay surpassed, by the sheer weight of his artistry.

Tipped by the likes of Quincy Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Thundercat describes him as "one of Los Angeles's greatest musicians" and earlier this year invited him to play drums on his recent tour of Japan. The pair have frequently written together including on the aptly titled "I Love Louis Cole" from Thundercat's Grammy-winning album It Is What It Is.

Accompanying "Let it Happen" - his first solo release since 2020 and a song that Cole describes as "a timeless modern power ballad classic that taps into a special feeling in between joy and pain" - is a music video directed by Louis who, not content with being a virtuoso musician, decided to lend his creative powers to film-making and has a decade of brilliant DIY music videos and performances under his belt.

Continuing his mission to create deep feelings through music, Louis is the figurehead of an LA jazz-adjacent scene that includes Genevieve Artadi (with whom Cole co-founded the alt pop / electrofunk band KNOWER in 2009), Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes, Jacob Mann, Pedro Martins and more.

"Let it Happen" is out now on Brainfeeder Records. Watch the new music video here: