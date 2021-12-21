VIDEO: Lord Of The Rocking Tiger Release New Christmas Single 'Christmas Won't You Stay?'

London based 6-piece Lord Of The Rocking Tiger have just released their new track 'Christmas Won't You Stay' ahead of the 2021 holidays. Impressively the young group is made up of 10-12-year-olds with the majority of the songwriting credits going to sisters Maya and Ella Martin.

Practising and jamming weekly, the girls aim to promote their positive messages of anti-bullying and personal confidence which of course are relatable themes for any young teenager. The Christmas track specifically was made to capture the nostalgic themes of last year, when many of us were not able to spend Christmas with our families.

Lord Of The Rocking Tiger was formed when a couple of members of the group were only 8 and 9 years old and the girls have been practising and writing music together since. Creating music for the digital age of teenagers that are now developing, it's clear they already have the tools to become a successful collective of musicians.

With current influences such as Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, the band are hoping that this year the festive season might look a little more normal as they capture youthful Christmas merriment in their upbeat indie-pop track. The single also comes with a polished music video which sees the band captured in a giant snow globe.

It's clear Lord Of The Rocking Tiger have an extensive career ahead of them, the talent and level of songwriting that is already being produced by the band are quite impressive considering their age. With the big day just around the corner be sure to check out their socials for more updates on their release.