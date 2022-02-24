VIDEO: Lola Kirke Releases New Single 'Broken Families'

Singer, songwriter and actress Lola Kirke has released the second single "Broken Families" from her sophomore album Lady For Sale out April 29th via Third Man Records.

This is Kirke's first album with Jack White's veritable Nashville-based indie after signing with them last year. Accompanying the track is a video shot on Nashville's iconic Music Row, by directors Ward + Kweskin and starring actress Ross Days and Kirke.

About the song Kirke said, "For years, I've tried to understand why, as a girl from New York City, I connect most with country music. Maybe I'm just a giant poser or maybe it's the singular way Country can express the most complex and difficult feelings, with wit and grit to boot. It all started for me as a teenager, listening to Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. Over time, my taste has grown to include more recent artists like Martina McBride and Miranda Lambert to name just a couple. When Courtney and I sat down to write, we challenged ourselves to write a song we could hear on country radio. Which is fing hard by the way! I'm not entirely sure we achieved that, but I do think the result is a unique hybrid of our more idiosyncratic sensibilities and the music I admire so much. Whatever the case, it's an honest love song about not wanting to repeat the cycles that probably made you fall in love with each other in the first place. It's about wanting to change and stay the same, being hopeful when you're feeling hopeless. If that's not Country, I don't know what is."

Scheduled for release on April 29th, 2022, the 10-song sophomore full-length album showcases Kirke's unselfconscious, country-twinged vocals alongside a brightly colored candy shop of glam-twang guitar riffs, department store TV commercial synth stylings, and swooping, lilting, unabashedly feminine background vocals. Lady For Sale channels a high-spirited insouciance that feels invigorating and familiar, decidedly more easy-going and fun-loving than what we've come to expect from its genre (and the world in general) in recent years. This is a party you'll want to attend.

Born to a musical family (her father is Simon Kirke, drummer of Bad Company and Free), Lola embarked on her own musical journey with her four-track EP released in 2016. An acclaimed debut album, Heart Head West, followed in 2018. Managing to juggle both music and acting - earning acclaim in both fields - she began to split her time between Nashville and New York to work on her Lady For Sale.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Sat-Feb-12 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

Tue-Feb-15 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Wed-Feb-16 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri-Feb-18 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

Sat-Feb-19 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Sun-Feb-20 Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ

Tue-Feb-22 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

Wed-Feb-23 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

Fri-Mar-18 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

Sat-Mar-19 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

Mon-Mar-21 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

Tue-Mar-22 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

Thu-Mar-24 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield*

Fri-Mar-25 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades*

Sat-Mar-26 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues*

Mon-Mar-28 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater*

Thu-Mar-31 Las Vegas, NV @ Benihana at Westgate*

Sat-Apr-30 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made - Album Release Show

Thu-June-02 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

*with Elle King