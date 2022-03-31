VIDEO: Lola Kirke Releases Music Video for 'Pink Sky'

Singer, songwriter and actress Lola Kirke has released an 80's-reminiscent music video to accompany "Pink Sky" the third single off her upcoming album Lady for Sale, out April 29th via Third Man Records. The video, shot entirely on film and directed by Hailey Gates features Kirke in all her nostalgic glory wrapped in a breezy pink frock with hair curlers atop her head, the mod makeup and grainy footage perfectly encapsulating the retro vibe of "Lady for Sale."

Kirke, a long time admirer of Gate's says, "The night before we started shooting, I dreamt I was trying to keep up with Hailey as she galloped through the airport talking on her phone. When I told her the next day, she laughed and told me I must be anxious about being directed by her. I didn't think so, I've always been a big fan of hers and was really excited to work together, but maybe there was something about Hailey's emphasis on experience over result that took me out of my comfort zone. After all, we had no prep time - the whole video came together within just a few days.

Armed alone with a strong concept and pick up truck, we drove around Nashville, in search of luck and locations. Finding both with cosmic ease, my spontaneity was happily restored. The result is better than I could have dreamed. I think this is my favorite role I've ever played."

Scheduled for release on April 29th, 2022, the 10-song sophomore full-length album showcases Kirke's unselfconscious, country-twinged vocals alongside a brightly colored candy shop of glam-twang guitar riffs, department store tv commercial synth stylings, and swooping, lilting, unabashedly feminine background vocals. Lady For Sale channels a high-spirited insouciance that feels invigorating and familiar, decidedly more easy-going and fun-loving than what we've come to expect from its genre (and the world in general) in recent years. This is a party you'll want to attend.

Born to a musical family (her father is Simon Kirke, drummer of Bad Company and Free), Lola embarked on her own musical journey with her four-track EP released in 2016. An acclaimed debut album, Heart Head West, followed in 2018. Managing to juggle both music and acting - earning acclaim in both fields - she began to split her time between Nashville and New York to work on her Lady For Sale.

Lola is currently on tour with Elle King and will be performing a solo album release show at Brooklyn Made on April 30. Get tickets HERE.

Watch the new music video here: