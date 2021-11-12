VIDEO: Little Mix Releases 'No' Music Video

Little Mix has released the new music video for their single, "No". The track is from their new album "Between Us".

Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the most phenomenal groups around. Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, the group have just completed their mammoth LM5 Arena Tour which took in cities across Europe, the UK and Ireland including an amazing five sold out dates at London's O2 Arena.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop's brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.

They have fully cemented their status as the world's biggest girl band, with the quartet asserting dominance in the charts album after album.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion Youtube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide. Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls. Their 2016 album 'Glory Days' was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

Watch the new music video here: